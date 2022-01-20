Supreme Court rejects another attempt to block Texas' six-week abortion ban

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...

