Supreme Court rejects another attempt to block Texas' six-week abortion ban

By Ariane de Vogue
CNN
 2 days ago
Over the furious dissent of three liberal justices, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected another attempt by abortion providers to block Texas' six-week abortion...

Tricia Varquera
2d ago

Men should get out of women's body rights business! I don't fully agree with free will abortions but there are definitely situations when they are needed which this law does not allow. It takes TWO to make the baby but Texas does NOT enforce child support laws either father or mother ... and yes, this is a fact because my daughter was a TX child supporter enforcement officer for over 5 plus years.

Reply(67)
19
John Q Pubic
2d ago

roe vs Wade was bad law to begin with. states have rights. supreme court should get out of the states business

Reply(2)
10
Brett Esposito
2d ago

it was Republican appointed conservative SUPREME COURT, that decided in a 7 to 2 majority to enact ROE V WADE, in 1973.It was a 3 judge panel from the 5th circuit US District Court that has Upheld ROE. They were all Republican appointed judges. Since 1953 there hasn't been a Democrat Chief justice of the Supreme Court. Since 1973 when ROE was decided there have been more REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTS THAN DEMOCRAT. The Republican party is not pro life party and they don't believe abortion is murder.the masses of people are ignorant abd believe whatever the republican party says,they are incapable of critical thinking. the republican party for 50 years protected abortion, the courts, judges,presidents,the people, now they want to ban it its all politics.

Reply
4
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
