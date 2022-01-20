Supreme Court rejects another attempt to block Texas' six-week abortion ban

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has diabetes, elevating her risk for serious illness or death should she contract Covid-19. Sotomayor said recently that she doesn’t feel comfortable sitting next to unmasked justices as the highly transmissible Omicron variant surges, so Chief Justice John Roberts asked the court to wear masks.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, who sits directly next to Sotomayor on the bench, refused to do so, pushing Sotomayor to do her job remotely when the court reconvened this month.
NPR reported Monday on the rift inside SCOTUS, which is currently operating under a conservative supermajority that liberal justices are worried is laying waste...
Comments / 186