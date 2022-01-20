ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

15+ Rocking Trends Web Designers Should Know in 2022🤩

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rocking Web Design Trends 2022, we are going to discuss some of the path-breaking design trends. Such as behavioral design that triggers engaging behavior of visitors, Claymorphism which is an absolutely new one, and awesome web design trend in the list, the Memphis design which combines both the retro touch with...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
speckyboy.com

Perusing the Digital Junk of a Web Designer

If you’re not sure how long you’ve been in the web design industry, take a look at your data. It says a lot about who you are and the things you’ve done. For someone who started in the mid-1990s, my data archive has volumes to say. From sloppily hand-coded HTML documents to complex (and still sloppy) PHP, the files run the gamut of design fads and of-the-moment technology.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

6 standout web design trends set to make waves in 2022

Staying on top of the latest web design trends is a sure-fire way for web designers to ensure they're prepared to capture the fleeting attention of the online masses among the huge competition. We’ve all had a lot of time to browse the web over the past two years, and it's safe to say that this time presented – and continues to present – exciting opportunities and potential for more creativity in the evolution of web design.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

2022's Top 5 eCommerce Website Design Trends

Technology continues to change and evolve each year. Using the latest eCommerce website design trends gives the impression that your brand follows the latest trends. It’s possible that the design and website features that were once considered modern or innovative may have become cliches as years go by. Using these factors would set you apart from your competition. The biggest disadvantage of online shopping online would be the inability to actually see the products that they want to purchase. This is why quality product photography for eCommerce is so important.
INTERNET
progressivegrocer.com

Flexstores: The Next Trend in Store Design

This past November, Canadian grocer Sobeys opened a store in Orangeville, Ontario, that, according to Zurich-based design and shopfitting company Interstore | Schweitzer, “is a completely new brand experience that will break new ground and set it apart from the competition.” The location’s debut marked the first time that Interstore | Schweitzer’s Flexstore concept had been implemented in North America.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillinger
houseandhome.com

These Timeless Design Trends Are Here To Stay

Some design trends come and go, but there are many styles that have stood the test of time — and show no sign of going away. From Carrara marble to claw foot tubs, some of these tried-and-true design trends are centuries old. Scroll down to see some timeless looks...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inside Indiana Business

Magenta Marketing Buys Carmel Web Design Firm

Fishers-based Magenta Marketing Communications has acquired Omega Design Studio, a web design and programming firm in Carmel. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company says the acquisition expands its digital service offerings with capabilities in web hosting, site design, content management systems, custom applications and e-commerce. “This...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Inspiration#Ui Design#Logo Design#Graphic Design#Claymorphism#Rocking Web Design
HackerNoon

Tips on Choosing the Tech Stack

In choosing a tech stack you need to go through all of the factors that might influence the decision. For the frontend, there are HTML, CSS, and JavaScript programming languages, but talking about frameworks, that are most commonly used, there are just a few highly popular options: Angular, React, and Vue. For mobile apps, the difference is whether Native, Hybrid or PWA you choose: for Native - Objective-C for iOS and Java for Android, for Hybrid - HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, for PWA - HTML5, CSS3, or JavaScript, and it uses the Ionic framework, which is based on Cordova. For Backend, there are Node.js, Python, Express, and Ruby, which are by far the most popular backend programming languages. Databases that would be highly common on the market: MongoDB, Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Neo4J. For each process, there is a particular set of possible DevOps tools: Build - Kubernetes, Docker, Puppet, Chef; Continuous integration - Jenkins, AWS, CircleCi; Test - Mabl, XRay, SauceLab; Deployment - Jira, Bitbucket, AWS CodePipeline. Lastly, MuleSoft, IBM API Connect, Microsoft Azure, and Tray are prominent API integration platforms that you might consider adding to your soft.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

An Essential Guide to Kubernetes Observability Challenges with Pixie

Decentralized systems observability has always been challenging. Dealing with latency, failures etc became increasingly complex. The more abstraction a decentralized system has, the more difficult it is to reason about it. Kubernetes observability is possible thanks to eBPF (Extended Barkley Packet Filter) A protocol that makes the kernel programmable in a safe and performant way. Here is a simplified sequence diagram showing critical points where we put our observability points, gateways of insight.
COMPUTERS
BlogHer

15 Podcasts That Should Be On Every Creative Entrepreneur’s Playlist

When you’re a creator, entrepreneur, or both, self-education never ends. There is always something to learn, somewhere to pivot, and someone to collaborate with. Inspiration is also a must, especially when the journey gets hard and you want to throw in the towel. We’re not saying podcasts are a magic bullet cure for any part of your hustle, but they can be a time-efficient resource for expanding your skillset. Podcasts are also an easy way to learn more about the founders who inspire you most.  Ahead, the best podcasts for entrepreneurs, side-hustlers, influencers, and anyone with ambition. How I Built This The stories...
SMALL BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Latest Improvements in Vuetensils 0.10

I’ve recently published the latest version of Vuetensils and wanted to take some time to share some of the features I’m most excited about. Great news for anyone working with new or newly upgraded projects. Vuetensils now works with Vue 3. We’re leveraging vue-demi to do a little bit of magic to check whether the current running version is Vue 2 or 3.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Home truths: how buying art online can bring your house to life

Art performs many functions in the home. Interior designers rely on it to bring life into the rooms they’ve conjured from their early moodboards, sourcing trips and bespoke commissions. For example, Francis Sultana and the Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi studio use artwork to lend colour and texture; Beata Heuman and Luke Edward Hall use it to add nostalgia and character, while Albion Nord and Rose Uniacke channel nuance and narrative through the canvasses, boards and sculptures in their refined projects.So too do the artists appreciate the way their works inform such spaces, holding the furniture and the viewers in tacit...
INTERIOR DESIGN
HackerNoon

Nullish Coalescing Operator (??)

Nullish coalescing operator (??) instead of a logical or (?) is a safer operator. The OR operator will check for `falsy`. The **nullish coalesce** operator on the other hand tests for `null` and ‘undefined` only. The main purpose is to simplify assigning default values. We don’t want Javascript to do with it anything else, just return the data.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Authentication Using Amazon Cognito to an Angular Application

Amazon Cognito is a simple and secure authentication service that supports user sign in, sign up and control in a WEB or mobile application. It is a development platform for building WEB, mobile and desktop applications using HTML, CSS and TypeScript (JavaScript) The tools: Git, Visual Studio, NodeJS and NodeJS, Node.js and npm. The tools are required to install and configure the tools:git (https://git-scm.com) and Visual Studio (e.g.visualstudio)
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How Might Digital Marketing Look in 2030?

Digital marketing, which can most simply be defined as the use of Internet technologies to stimulate demand for goods and services online, has become an integral part of our lives over the last twenty years. Today, one might even say that Internet-based forms of advertising power the Web. This is...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Qin En, VC @ Saison Capital & Podcaster @ Parents in Tech

Qin En is a venture capitalist by day and a podcaster by night. He is experimenting with podcasting by speaking to dads & mums who work in tech - Parents in Tech. Qin En was one of the youngest founders in Southeast Asia to raise venture capital, to be recognized on Forbes 30 Under 30 and Entrepreneur 27 Under 27. In his recent Hackernoon Top story, he discusses how hiring blockchain talent demands a thoughtful, considered approach. Being a parent has changed that radically - I have to be there for my daughter.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HackerNoon

Beginner’s Explanatory Guide to GitHub Actions

GitHub Actions is a free service which can run on a repo when configured. It is similar to CircleCI, which is a CI/CD platform that lets teams build and deliver great software, quickly and at scale, at scale. Using GitHub Actions takes out the pain of manually running commands on your machine and moves it to the cloud to automated runners. You can see a history of runs for a single job here in my Laravel bill-me package repo. I will soon publish an article showing how you can use Github actions to both run tests and deploy your web application and or package.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy