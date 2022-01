Around 46% of brands struggle to come up with a defined digital marketing strategy. Don't neglect owning your website, blog and email database as they are vital to building your digital strategy. Developing a buyer persona, which includes your customers' values, goals and aspirations, age, location and education, among other things, helps control the audience with which you are messaging. The idea behind Persona is to help you figure out what they need and how to deliver it to them. It should take into account rapid changes in the market in digital marketing. Make sure you have same message across all platforms. Evaluating your spending, choosing quality over quantity, being flexible and keeping an eye on the metrics are some of the important terms one should know.

