Minimizing Risks With Blockchain Startups

We are at an inflection point in blockchain and crypto. In 2021 alone, blockchain companies have raised more venture capital and private equity than in the past decade (since Satoshi Nakamoto introduced bitcoin in 2009) - a landmark US$25B+. Funding is at an all-time high, the number of blockchain and crypto companies is at an all-time high, and naturally, the demand for blockchain talent is at an all-time high too. A quick search reveals 30,000+ talent in Asia with blockchain listed in their profile, compared to 600,000+ job postings including the keyword. That’s a whopping 20:1 ratio (in favor of blockchain talent)! It is little wonder that in 2020, blockchain made its debut on the list of LinkedIn’s most in-demand skills and catapulted to top place. I doubt anyone would be surprised if blockchain (or related skills) topped the list in 2021, or tops the list again in 2022.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO