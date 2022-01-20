ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Minimizing Risks With Blockchain Startups

Hackernoon
Hackernoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to CB Insights, Q1 2021 saw $2.6 billion invested across 129 blockchain startups. PitchBook survey of Venture Capitalism (VC) investments revealed a new high of $3 billion in the same period, closing 239 blockchain-centered deals. Web 3.0 based blockchain projects are the ones that investors should look out for. They...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Soar 300% (or More) by 2025

Cryptocurrencies have vastly outperformed the stock market since March 2020. Despite this outperformance, three unique digital currencies could still quadruple in value by mid-decade. For well over a century, no asset class has more consistently built wealth for investors than stocks. But in recent years, stock gains haven't been able...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The 1 Cryptocurrency I Might Buy in 2022

I've been on the sidelines watching cryptocurrencies for the past few years. One of the big turnoffs for me is that many cryptocurrencies seem to derive their value from hype instead of any real utility. However, the more I learn about the sector, the more my view changes. That's mainly...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Smart Contracts#Blockchain#Cb Insights#Pitchbook#Venture Capitalism#Fintech#Tokenizing
Hackernoon

Large Companies May Take Metaverse Market Share from Small Startups

HollaEx allows anyone to start their own exchange and the software is technically labelled as a 'white-label exchange' because of its highly customizable nature and straightforward rebrandability. The exchange kit works a lot like a web builder and includes the standard exchange features found on any modern crypto exchange. The large game companies with all the capital, user base and creativity are probably in the best position to take the metaverse to the next level, says Adrian Pollard. Atomic swaps aren't commonly used amongst regular crypto exchanges because they don't settle every trade on every trade chain.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Cryptocurrency has created substantial wealth in a few short years. Terra is a stablecoin ecosystem that makes payments and financial services more efficient. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency among institutional investors. Despite a recent pullback, the crypto market has still generated incredible wealth. In fact, the collective value of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Google
Houston Chronicle

Houston startup uses blockchain to make smart contracts, automate payments

Andrew Bruce was ready for his presentation at an oil-and-gas conference several years ago in Amsterdam: A pitch for a data-aggregation company that would help companies analyze and pay invoices faster. Then he had a few drinks, scrapped the idea and revamped his presentation. His revised plan was for a...
HOUSTON, TX
HackerNoon

Will Crypto Payments Make The World A Better Place?

The scope of transborder cryptocurrency payments will increase by 25 times within the next three years, reaching $4.4 trillion in 2024. Amazon, Google, Microsoft, PayPal, and PayPal join the game. With Bitcoin hitting $1 trillion in market value and cryptocurrencies’ potential to disrupt the global financial system, it is not...
MARKETS
Hackernoon

How to Start Investing in NFTs: For Complete Beginners

The NFT space is growing rapidly and could have a profound impact on art. That also means that investing in them can have great returns. To start trading NFTs, all you need is a crypto wallet and an account on one of the NFT exchanges. That's why investors first need to pick the strategy that is right for them. This broadly falls into two categories. The first is focused on long-term holding, and the second is on short-term selling.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

2022 crypto predictions from Prime Trust CFO Rodrigo Vicuna

Ust look at the numbers: 80 million unique crypto wallets; Bitcoin and Ether grew 60% and 407%, respectively; El Salvador adopted bitcoin as official currency; the NFT market generated $2.5 billion in trades. Even Burger King announced a whopper when they got in on the NFT action. Impressive? Absolutely. Have we reached a point where crypto and blockchain reach mass adoption? Well, not quite.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

The Odds of Hiring Blockchain Talent are 20:1: Get Ready for a Fight

We are at an inflection point in blockchain and crypto. In 2021 alone, blockchain companies have raised more venture capital and private equity than in the past decade (since Satoshi Nakamoto introduced bitcoin in 2009) - a landmark US$25B+. Funding is at an all-time high, the number of blockchain and crypto companies is at an all-time high, and naturally, the demand for blockchain talent is at an all-time high too. A quick search reveals 30,000+ talent in Asia with blockchain listed in their profile, compared to 600,000+ job postings including the keyword. That’s a whopping 20:1 ratio (in favor of blockchain talent)! It is little wonder that in 2020, blockchain made its debut on the list of LinkedIn’s most in-demand skills and catapulted to top place. I doubt anyone would be surprised if blockchain (or related skills) topped the list in 2021, or tops the list again in 2022.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Blockchain Removes the Need for So-Called Rulers and Decaying Old World Archaic Systems

LeviNathan is the owner of Block Depot, a project that is currently in development. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in the Navy for over 20 years. He loves to read, learn and study the latest blockchain technologies and teach his findings to others. He sees Cryptocurrency as being more than just a simple investment instrument or vehicle. This is the unlock that society has needed for decades, says Whitepaper, in the vision of Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision.
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Exploring Blockchain, Crypto and NFTs with Venly CMO Yan Ketelers

Yan Ketelers is the CMO of Venly, a business that works with blockchain technology company had the chance to enlighten us about the universe of blockchain, cryptocurrency, gaming, and NFTs. Venly is a blockchain technology provider creating tools and products to help companies benefit from this technology. He also explained the differences in marketing in this complex digital world and how these developments can complement each other.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Know Bunzz, A Game Changer Blockchain Startup For DApp Development and Web3 Solutions

Lastrust, in a world where businesses are starting to shift into blockchain solutions to adapt to upcoming new standards in tech and user experience, the path to that goal has been very complicated, complex and costly until the appearance of Bunzz on the scene. Bunzz is the world’s first platform that allows software developers and businesses to develop DApps (Decentralized Applications) in a few minutes without knowing how to code nor any prior knowledge of blockchain and Web3.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Bitcoin: Have Incentives Gone Wrong?

Bitcoin has proved that it has solved the double spending problem and scaled into a trillion-dollar network without having had any serious security breach. The jury is still out as to whether it will ever become a widely used currency or fulfil the decentralization potential of blockchain technology and the associated positive societal externalities. Bitcoin might have succeeded in becoming a store of value thanks to the trust, rarity, and immutability inherent to its underlying technology. However, when combined with its code and monetary supply which are fixed in stone those attributes resulted in a coin that is owned and mined by only a few.
CURRENCIES
Hackernoon

Automated Trading Tools Come to the Avalanche's DeFi Economy With Autonomy Network

Autonomy Network integrated Autoswap, a decentralized automated solution that provides trading tools to Trader Joe, bringing automated trading to the Avalance DeFi ecosystem. DeFi is the biggest decentralized exchange in terms of total value locked (TVL) Avalanche has developed to be one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems because of its emphasis on scale, decentralization, and transaction speeds. There aren’t many advanced trading tools and charts to be found on DEXs. This enables DeXs to operate similarly to centralized exchanges or conventional brokerage platforms, making them more popular among investors.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

The Biggest DeFi Hacks 2021 and Their Impact on the Markets

Decentralized finance (DeFi) in collaboration with cryptocurrency technology offers similar financial freedoms. DeFi allows users to hold on to their money in a digital wallet instead of a bank. It also allows the transfer of funds in a matter of seconds without the fear of financial charges they might have faced if they had used other financial companies. This financial freedom has led to the invitation of hackers' attempts to manipulate cryptocurrency security measures totaling billions. BitMart, MonoX Finance and Badger Dao were hacked, and $120 million was stolen in different cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Edwards, CO
178
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy