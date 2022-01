Infrastructure as code (IaC) is the process of managing and configuring an infrastructure using configuration files. IaC allows you to always set the same configuration for the target environment, regardless of the initial state of the environment. The main idea of IAC is to describe the infrastructure using code. In this article, we will discuss what infrastructure as code is and the best providers that allow you to implement it. In the following example, we can see how this is used at a simple scenario for provisioning an AWS EC2 instance.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 3 DAYS AGO