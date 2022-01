Postman allows you organize workspace so it's easy find and execute API requests with parameters that you need. Environment variables will help you adapt your requests to various test environments and make them reusable. Some scripts will also make your life easier, especially if they do for you the work that you were doing manually before. One of such scripts is the one that saves authorization token from auth request into environment variable. Use collections and proper naming to not to get lost in your workspace as number of requests will grow eventually.

SOFTWARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO