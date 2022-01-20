ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godzilla Monsterverse Series Announced at Apple TV+

By Fletcher Peters
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXA9z_0drQSDMI00

Godzilla is taking his building-smashing right on over to Apple TV+. The streamer announced today they’ve landed an epic Godzilla and Titans original television series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse. Although the program has yet to be titled, we can expect big thrills ahead for the scaly creature.

The series will take place after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that decimated San Francisco, following the new reality in which monsters are real, threatening, and as dangerous as ever. The show will explore “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

The series will be co-created by Hawkeye‘s Matt Fraction and Star Trek: Enterprise‘s Chris Black, who will also serve as showrunner. Legendary Television will produce the show, with Black and Fraction executive producing alongside Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Hiro Matsuoka, and Takemasa Arita. Toho Co. Ltd. is the current owner of the Godzilla character and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship on the film franchise.

Legendary has been working to expand the Monsterverse with a handful of films beginning with the 2014 hit Godzilla, followed by Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and last year’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Per Apple’s release, these Monsterverse films have accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever expanding with the latest iteration being a new anime series, Skull Island.

The untitled Godzilla series will join the ranks of big Apple TV+ action/adventure series like Foundation, Invasion, and See. Thanks to Legendary’s deal with Warner Bros., most of the Monsterverse films have headed to their streamer, HBO Max. This new series marks the first major collaboration with Apple TV+.

Stay tuned for casting news, trailers, and a release date for Apple TV+’s new Godzilla series.

