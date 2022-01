If we give our bodies the time they need to rest and achieve quality sleep, the more productive we can be. With the advent of faster computers, global telecommunications and a 24-hour news cycle, it seems as though we never can catch up, let alone get ahead. It is all too easy to tell ourselves that we can get everything done in a day if we can just get by on a little less sleep. As a result, we stay up too late and get up too early the following day, yet still feel as though we are not getting quality sleep.

