The WKU Track and Field team brought back 13 top-10 finishes this weekend at the Vanderbilt Invitational. Senior Savannah Heckman took home the 5,000-meter title after beating the rest of the field by 50 seconds with a personal best of 17:04.66. “I’m very pleased with the effort across the board,”...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO