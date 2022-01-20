Photographer Demonstrates How To Take A Picture Of A Shy Hippopotamus

Curtis McDonald (@curtcreates) is not only a photographer, but an artist. For Curtis, the photograph is the beginning of the process and he loves the editing process. “Every shot I take has the edit in mind before I even take it,” he says. The Toronto-based street and cityscape photographer recently photographed the city’s CN Tower on a cold day and, after some Photoshop snow magic, created a winter wonderland view of the iconic structure. We connected with him to learn more – keep reading as he explains the story behind the shot and gives us an inside look at how he added a dash of winter to this photograph.

