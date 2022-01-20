ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Photographer Demonstrates How To Take A Picture Of A Shy Hippopotamus

By James Crugnale
digg.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA National Geographic photographer reveals how he takes a picture of an elusive hippo while out on safari. Get...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

How to take a picture of a dog in a raincoat in Pupperazzi

With four of Pupperazzi’s five levels featuring different times of day, many of these versions of existing levels have a unique set of objectives. Take Muttropolis as an example. The objective that asks you to take a picture of a dog in a raincoat only shows up on the list for the overcast time of day. If you’re struggling, our guide will help you snap the picture in question.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Light that never ‘sees’ items takes their picture

Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Additional access options:. doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-022-00116-4.
SCIENCE
alphauniverse.com

Behind The Shot: How This Photographer Adds A Dash Of Winter To His Images

Curtis McDonald (@curtcreates) is not only a photographer, but an artist. For Curtis, the photograph is the beginning of the process and he loves the editing process. “Every shot I take has the edit in mind before I even take it,” he says. The Toronto-based street and cityscape photographer recently photographed the city’s CN Tower on a cold day and, after some Photoshop snow magic, created a winter wonderland view of the iconic structure. We connected with him to learn more – keep reading as he explains the story behind the shot and gives us an inside look at how he added a dash of winter to this photograph.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippopotamus#National Geographic#Greek#Omicron
digital-photography-school.com

How to Photograph Snowflakes: A Step-By-Step Guide

Snowflake photos look absolutely gorgeous – but if you want to create stunning snowflake macro photography of your own, where do you start? How do you record a tiny snowflake with all its beautiful detail?. I’ve been photographing snowflakes for years. And in this article, I’m going to reveal...
PHOTOGRAPHY
digg.com

Can We Really Be Friends With An Octopus?

When octopuses are social, are they reaching out or simply reacting?. Visiting one of the many beautiful small towns in America? Check out some of the gorgeous rentals in the area.
ANIMALS
technewstoday.com

How to Turn a Picture Into a Pdf

Having a picture saved in PDF offers two very important advantages. Firstly, no matter what application you send the PDFs in, it will retain the picture’s quality. Secondly, it also allows for different security settings so other people cannot copy, print, or leave comments on the picture. Thus, if...
ENTERTAINMENT
picturecorrect.com

4 Basic Steps to Take a Star Photograph

Knowing how to take a good picture of the stars is not as complicated as it may seem. Now, there are things that would obviously make it easier to take the pictures, for instance having a telephoto or zoom lens would be very beneficial. But in the following steps you will learn the basics for photographing the night sky.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fstoppers

How to Become a Wedding Photographer

Being a wedding photographer can be a really enjoyable career if you have the drive and the right personality for it. If that is something you are interested in but are unsure of how to get started, this helpful video tutorial will give you some important areas to focus on to put you on the right track.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nanoplastics have now invaded both Arctic and Antarctica, researchers find

Nanoplastics now pollute the North and South poles, scientists have discovered for the first time.The particles are described as those produced unintentionally from the manufacturing of plastic items, and when they break down. They are microscopic in size, ranging from 1-1,000 nanometres.Scientists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands reported on Thursday that decades-old ice in Northern and Southern Pole regions contained significant amounts of nanoscale plastic particles. The 14-meter-deep ice cores, from Greenland and Antarctica, revealed several types of nanoplastics, including particles from tyres.While there were several types of nanoplastic, the most prominent was polyethylene, accounting for more than...
SCIENCE
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
ARTnews

In a New Portrait Series, Alex Prager Takes Her Camera to the Mountains

Last year artist Alex Prager went up the Santa Monica Mountains in a state of contemplation. History was on her side: countless artists had retreated there to nature in search of cosmic purpose or self-actualization and returned with a good story. And by then, it was almost two years into a pandemic spread partially by touch, so it couldn’t be any lonelier at the top.  Over two decades, in the course of several bodies of photography, the Los Angeles–based artist has established a signature aesthetic: meticulously constructed tableaux; rushing crowds in blown-out colors; and women whose subtle anachronisms of style suggest they’ve...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy