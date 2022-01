BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Marie writes, “I know many people with the virus who still tested positive weeks later. So why now are we telling people they need a negative test to come out of isolation after five days?” A PCR test that is performed in a lab can remain positive for weeks after infection. If you have been infected, you do not need...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO