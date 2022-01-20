Utah Golf Radio’s Paul Pugmire previews 2022 in the PGA + more

An intense, action-packed spring season is now upon us as, Duke heads down to the Arizona Intercollegiate for its first tournament of the year. The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 43 in the country, but head coach Jamie Green and his squad have a lot of potential to boost this ranking. This year, Duke has added three talented freshmen—Kelly Chinn, Luke Sample and John Peters—to its experienced team. Led by sophomore Ian Siebers, the Blue Devils performed well in their handful of fall tournaments. It will be interesting to see how Duke’s young talent mixes in with the older guys.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO