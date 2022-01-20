ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet Parent Training Tips For Teaching Your Puppy To Handle Being Alone

By DogTime
DogTime
DogTime
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ygcyv_0drQJp8f00

(Picture Credit: Achmed Amzar / EyeEm/Getty Images)

I am convinced that sweet puppy breath is nature’s form of Love Potion No. 9. Once exposed, you become intoxicated and powerless to do anything but reschedule your life so that you can spend as much time with your new puppy as possible.

Days pass and you feel your mood and spirit lighten as you witness them romping about in their inquisitive, enthusiastic, and not yet fully coordinated manner.

These brief bursts of entertaining energy balance with hours spent watching the peaceful, deep slumber that is unique to a baby animal. Your hazy, love fog begins to clear when you realize you must head to work, school, or the grocery store.

But, the thought of leaving your new little puppy at home by themselves can be enough to send even the most rational pet parent into guilt overload. This is exacerbated once you head out the door and hear the whimpers, whines, howls and barks of a pup that suddenly realizes they have been left alone.

What ensues is nothing less than mutual canine and human separation anxiety .

Being Alone Is ‘Ruff’

Puppies are programmed to seek out social connections for safety and comfort. Spending time alone is something that is inherently foreign to them and that they are unlikely to have experienced in early puppyhood while they were with their mother and littermates.

However, as spending time alone will be a consistent requirement for almost all pet dogs. Helping a young pup to develop the skill to self pacify and spend time calmly and quietly without their family nearby is a vital part of early puppy education.

Doing so will take the stress out of separation for you and your dog. However, be mindful that helping your puppy learn this skill should be balanced with a well-planned and implemented socialization program so that they also learn to enjoy the company of a wide range of people.

In most ways, the dog’s preference for sociability works in our favor. After all, they have been our devoted companions for years and will work by our side, alert us to intruders, and otherwise be all one could hope for in an animal companion.

However, this propensity for sociability also means that we must allow for a gradual adjustment to learning to spend time alone.

Furthermore, each dog is an individual and deserves to be provided with all that it takes for them to learn in as stress free a manner as possible that is appropriate for their particular temperament and experience.

So, be sure to proceed with the following tips at a rate that is appropriate for your pup.

Use Nap Time To Your Advantage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8CZC_0drQJp8f00

(Picture Credit: 11Audrey11/Getty Images)

Make the most of your pup’s need for plenty of rest. As wonderful as it is to cuddle with your sleeping pup, try to use vital nap times as opportunities for your dog to be separate from you when it is likely easiest for them.

Resting in a suitably sized crate is usually the best option as it not only provides a safe resting spot, but when used properly, it will also be a useful housetraining tool.

Start by placing your pup in their crate just after elimination in an appropriate spot and at times when they seem most in need of a nap.

The crate should be near you or other family members. But, over the course of a couple of weeks you should be able to gradually move it farther away.

When your pup wakes up, be sure to carry them immediately to their potty spot.

Toys Can Keep Them Occupied

Use puzzle and chew toys to keep your puppy happily occupied when not engaged in play with you. Dogs, especially puppies who are teething, love to chew. Have a selection of five to ten chew toys on hand for your pup to play with.

Toys that are hollow in the middle and dispense your pup’s food or treats, like KONGs, can keep your dog busy while you walk out the door.

Chew toys that are digestible, such as Bully Sticks, can be a good option too, but you may need to limit how much your dog consumes or take the chews away when they get worn down.

Providing your dog with these engaging chew options will keep them happily occupied when you aren’t engaged with them.

Practice With A Leash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqYVR_0drQJp8f00

(Picture Credit: K_Thalhofer/Getty Images)

Use a six-foot leash to tie your dog to a stable object nearby and offer two chew toys to keep them busy. Start with your dog no more than a foot or two away, and gradually increase the distance while always keeping your pup in your line of sight.

While they can also see you, this exercise helps prevent your dog from becoming a ‘velcro dog’ and needing to be right near you and follow you about when you are home.

This is a small step that helps make a gradual transition towards your puppy ultimately being able to rest calmly when you aren’t home.

Give Your Puppy Plenty Of Exercise

Provide adequate and appropriate outlets for your puppy’s physical energy.

In addition to adequate potty breaks and walks, active games bode well for your pup’s overall well-being, including receptivity to rest time by themselves.

Try playing fetch and training games that get your pup moving, such as calling the pup back and forth between two or three people for a few minutes and rewarding the dog when they respond.

Practice Makes Perfect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhFwL_0drQJp8f00

(Picture Credit: alexsokolov/Getty Images)

As a general rule, try to spend at least 30 to 50 percent of the time you are home with your pup working on self-pacifying skills.

The amount of time you spend practicing depends on your dog’s temperament and need for time alone experience. But keep repeating their training throughout puppyhood until they can comfortably relax when you’re not within their sight.

These tips will help you achieve your long-term goal of helping your puppy grow into an adult dog with the requisite skills to be able to hang out freely in your home whether you are there or not. But, your baby dog needs your guidance and help to get to this point.

So, as difficult as it can be to separate yourself from your puppy, consider that it is in their best long-term interest. Failure to help your puppy learn to spend time alone is at the root of difficult-to-resolve adult dog separation issues that can be highly stressful for the dog and their family.

On the other hand, setting a foundation in your puppy for spending time alone will result in an adult dog who is joyful when you are there and calm and peaceful when you aren’t.

Have you ever trained a puppy to stay calm while you walk out the door? What training tips did you find helpful? Let us know in the comments below!

Andrea Arden is an animal behavior counselor, rescuer, author, speaker, and a resident pet expert on the Today Show. For more information, check out her website, AndreaArden.com .

The post Pet Parent Training Tips For Teaching Your Puppy To Handle Being Alone appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 3

Related
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
PETS
thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Store#Pet Dogs#Puppies#Separation Anxiety#Baby Toys#Eyeem Getty
pawtracks.com

Does your cat sleep with you? You should be thrilled

There’s nothing better than getting into bed for the night, only to have your cat come and curl up against you. It feels cozy and comforting for you, and your cat probably feels the same way. But why does your cat sleep with you, and is he doing it out of affection or just because it’s comfortable? The answer may be a mix. If your cat sleeps with you, chances are many factors prompt him to seek you out, but many of these reasons can be pretty flattering. The more you know about your cat’s sleep behavior, the better you’ll be able to guess why he’s chosen you to be his nap buddy.
PETS
12tomatoes.com

‘Weird, Awkward’ Dog Dumped at Shelter Finds New Home

Story submitted by Dani from Dallas, Texas. I like to look at Petfinder sometimes, just for fun. One day, I was sitting in a boring college class, and I came across his little face. He was listed as a pekingese, but he’s actually a Japanese Chin, and his name was Lawrence. He was scheduled to be euthanized due to mange.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

There’s a Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to The Bathroom

You’re trying to get a few seconds of peace and quiet while you’re on the porcelain throne, but suddenly you feel something soft and furry at your feet. Now it’s licking your leg. Yep, that’s Lassie curling up in your pants. And while you love your dog to bits, the behavior is quite curious, after all, it’s not like you’re leaving the house, right? So, why do dogs follow you to the bathroom? We asked Dr. Crista Coppola, PhD, Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWaggers.com for some answers.
PETS
WHEC TV-10

Lollypop Farm asking for help adopting out dogs

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WHEC) — It's a situation all too familiar… Lollypop Farm is full, yet again. The animal shelter says this time they are at full capacity with dogs. Twenty dogs are available for adoption, which the humane society says is unusually high compared to last year. “Usually...
ROCHESTER, NY
pawtracks.com

4 totally normal reasons dogs eat poop (and what to do about it)

Gross is gross – no matter how much you love your pup. From accidents to weird-smelling dog food, nothing tips the scale of disgusting quite like witnessing your dog eat poop… and then having to take it from their mouth. If you’re in public, like in a dog park or on a walking trail, it can be downright embarrassing too. So why do dogs eat poop anyway?
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to cause destruction at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PETS
12tomatoes.com

Mother Cat Keeps Her Kittens Alive Despite Having a Severed Spine

Story submitted by Nikki Chapple from Best Friends Felines in Brisbane, Australia. We had closed the doors due to a shortage of funds, carers and having almost 270 cats in care. Then I received a call from my vets. A mumma cat had been found in someone’s yard with her...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Why do dogs like to sleep under the covers? It all comes down to nature

Fewer struggles are as frustrating as tossing and turning at night, and finally finding the perfect sleeping position feels oh-so-good. Both humans and their furry friends can appreciate the bliss of discovering a comfy spot beneath the blankets, though it might not seem as normal for your pup’s sleeping routine. So, why do dogs sleep under the covers?
PETS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why do cats knead with their paws?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting his front...
ANIMALS
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
427
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy