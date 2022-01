UPDATE (11 p.m.): The snow has all moved out of Minnesota. What remains in the cold. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for northern Minnesota until noon Sunday. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that overnight it could feel as cold as 35 degrees below zero in the Northland. In such cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just minutes. The bitter cold will affect all of Minnesota on Sunday morning. In the Twin Cities, it will feel like 20 degrees below zero around sunrise. At no point Sunday will it feel like the mercury is above zero....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO