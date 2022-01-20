Allegheny Outdoor Club to Cross Country Ski

WASHINGTON — Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," nonemergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members of embassy employees in Kyiv were required to...
(CNN) — NATO announced on Monday that some member countries are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as the United Kingdom and the United States ordered diplomats' families to withdraw from Ukraine amid concerns of a Russian invasion. The developments underscore...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge mounted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy against the lower chamber's pandemic-era rules for voting by proxy, allowing the practice to continue. McCarthy and Congressman Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, asked the high court in...
Britain’s accusation that the Kremlin is seeking to install a pro-Russian regime in Ukraine is “deeply concerning,” a National Security Council spokesperson said late Saturday. “The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine,” Emily...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin during the arrest that led to George Floyd’s killing are on trial on charges they violated the Black man’s civil rights. In opening statements Monday, a prosecutor accused J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao of standing by as Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.”
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was facing a new legal challenge over his executive action that aimed to let parents opt out of school mask mandates as his order took effect Monday. Youngkin issued the order as one of his first acts after being sworn...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country. The military coup in...
