Glass is all around us. In our windows and beverage containers. Mirrors and lightbulbs. Car parts and smartphone touchscreens. But what is glass?. Glass is generally considered a solid. It feels solid. But it’s a weird solid. It’s what is known as an amorphous (Ay-MORE-fuss) solid. Unlike in most solids, where the atoms sit in orderly, repeating crystal patterns, the atoms in glass are locked together in a random jumble. This is more like the atoms in liquids than in crystals. And it’s due to the way that glass is made. Glass is made by first melting a raw material like sand, then cooling it down. The cooldown is so fast the atoms can’t settle into a neat crystal structure before the material is solid again.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO