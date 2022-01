Louie Anderson, the stand-up comedian, game show host and Emmy-winning actor, has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer. Anderson was previously diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. As Anderson’s publicist, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed to our sister site Deadline, the actor died Friday morning at a Las Vegas hospital where he’d been getting treatment. Fellow comedian Pauly Shore tweeted Jan. 20 that he had visited Anderson to say his goodbyes. “He’s still with us, but keep him in your prayers,” he said. Most recently, Anderson co-starred opposite Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy Baskets, on which he...

