ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pair charged with hate crimes for abusing woman on New York train after being caught in viral video

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cm5g5_0drQGhvm00

A man and woman from New York fired and charged with hate crimes after verbally abusing a family on a train in a video that went viral.

The video, taken by a passenger on the Long Island Rail Road, showed the pair harassing a woman and her son after they boarded.

In the video, the man is heard  telling Liz Edelkind, “Look straight because I’m going to get arrested tonight,” before throwing beer at her.

“Don’t look at me, don’t f***ing look at me,” he then said repeatedly. “These f***ing foreigners ain’t taking over my country.”

Ms Edelkind, who was on her way to a New York Knicks NBA game with her husband, son and two other adults, told NBC4 that the pair allegedly abused her because of the dark complexion of her skin.

“They threw beer at us. My pastor… her husband and my husband got in the way to protect me,” Ms Edelkind told the news station.

She said that after she alerted a conductor to the pair’s behaviour they got up and left.

Now MTA police and the Manhattan district attorney have charged resident Justin Likerman, 37, of a Ronkonkoma and Kristin Digesaro, 39, of Huntington, with aggravated harassment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both turned themselves in to MTA police at Grand Central Terminal after the victim pressed charges.

The pair have now also been fired by their employer, Empire Toyota of Huntington, according to News12.

“Justice prevails,” Ms Edelkind told NBC 4 after the pair were charged.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Bodybuilder arrested over Christmas Day shooting of millionaire parents

The son of New York millionaires with alleged mob ties has been arrested after he allegedly shot the couple on Christmas morning. Dino Tomasetti, 29, was arrested on Christmas morning after a "disturbance" was reported at his parents' 8,751 square foot home in Long Island. According to police reports, Mr Tomasetti allegedly fled the scene in a Cadillac Escalade, which was tracked driving into New Jersey. He was picked up by police later on Christmas Day. Both of Mr Tomasetti's parents have so-far survived the shooting and were scheduled to undergo surgery for their wounds. Mr Tomasetti, a bodybuilder,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Family of man who died jumping New York City subway turnstile appeal to public to stop sharing video of his death

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City have appealed to the public to not to share a video of his death. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.His family said his death had been a shock and asked for people “not to promote or share any videos” of De La Cruz jumping and falling at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens. His brother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Mom, protecting her children, slashed by stranger while walking with kids in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

A mother walking down a Brooklyn street was slashed while shielding her children from an unprovoked attack by a knife-wielding stranger, cops and the victim’s family said Tuesday. The victim, Arely Ramirez, 41, was nearing the corner of 45th St. and Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park with her children in tow when the attacker lunged at her about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police sources said. He slashed her in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Manhattan#New York Knicks#Nba#Empire Toyota#News12#Justice#Nbc 4
Vice

A Man Caught Fire After Being Tased. Cops Ran Out of the Room, Video Shows.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. When officers from the Catskill Police Department tased a man they’d just seen douse himself in hand sanitizer, he burst into flames for nearly half a minute. But instead of helping the man who’d just caught fire, the officers were caught on video running out of the room, leaving the man to put out the blaze himself.
CATSKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
Daily News

NYPD cop sleeping in his car between New Year’s shifts takes random bullet to the head outside Harlem precinct

An NYPD officer catching a nap in his car between two New Year’s shifts took a random bullet to the head outside a Harlem precinct house early Saturday, authorities said. The officer awoke in the parking lot outside the 25th Precinct stationhouse to find the window of his personal vehicle shattered and blood dripping from a painful head wound, police said. He was taken to New York Presbyterian ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Texas Cop Caught on Video Repeatedly Punching Homeless Woman on the Ground

Cops in Austin, Texas, were caught on video dragging a homeless woman, who had allegedly been sleeping, across the pavement while one punched her eight times. “One officer held [her] down and covered his body-worn camera while the other officer brutally kneed [her] in her side,” according to a lawsuit the woman has since filed against the city and the two arresting officers.
AUSTIN, TX
Black America Web

White Dad Faces Felony Hate Crime Charge After Racist Altercation With Daughter, Black Student On Video

In today’s episode of The Racist Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Bigot Tree, a racist white man in Washington state is facing a felony hate crime charge after his allegedly racist daughter and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation with a Black student at their high school. The girls’ father, a whole adult, is accused of threatening to kill the Black teen, calling him racial slurs and showing up with his daughter at the Black student’s job to follow and harass him.
MONROE, WA
Daily Voice

NJ Man Gets Free Sandwich From Bodega Worker, Then Shoots Him Dead: TikToker

A young deli worker in Brooklyn who was fatally shot by a New Jersey man earlier this month knew his killer, according to a TikTok video. Not only is Ricardo Senatus, 28, of Newark, a regular at the Flatbush Avenue deli, but he was the same person who 20-year-old worker Fadhl Moosa gave a free sandwich to before he shot him dead during a robbery, user Robbynyc says in the video.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

TREMONT, the Bronx — A man was caught on video attacking a woman in a Bronx apartment building, slashing her repeatedly during an argument, according to police. The NYPD said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the hallway of a residential building on East 180th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Spits on 8-Year-Old NYC Boy After Spewing Slurs: Cops

Cops are looking for a woman who spewed antisemitic slurs and spat at an 8-year-old boy who was with two other children on a Brooklyn street Friday afternoon, officials say. The boy was standing in front of a building on Avenue P around 12:30 p.m. that day when the stranger walked up to him and the other kids and made the hateful comments. She spat at the 8-year-old before running off, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Alleged killer of 19 yr old Burger King cashier has extensive criminal background

HARLEM, NY (77WABC) – Good old-fashioned police work led NYPD detectives to suspect believed to have shot to death 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves. The suspect is 30-year old Winston Glynn. Glynn has seven prior arrests, four of them violent incidents, all of them in New York City. Most recently on November 30th, 2021 Glynn was arrested for menacing and assaulting a person with a knife at a homeless shelter. He was charged with a misdemeanor and released despite his violent background.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

448K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy