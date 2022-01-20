ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cass and the Bailout Crew nominated for Central Pennsylvania Music Award

Sun-Gazette
 4 days ago

After an arduous past two years for live performing acts and musical groups, local band Cass and the Bailout Crew are starting off 2022 with a bang, recently being nominated for the “Best Rock Band” Central Pennsylvania Music award. “We’re honored that we’re being mentioned in this...

iheartlocalmusic.com

Local artist nabs several Native American Music Award nominations

It’s hard to keep tabs on Elexa Dawson. The local musician is constantly on the move, working on videos, tours, and new music round-the-clock. In between, you may spot them on the Lost Cowgirl Records roster, at Kaw Valley Public House’s All-Women Singer Songwriter Showcase, and the occasional I Heart Local Music Livestream. That hard work paid off this week after Dawson (Citizen Potawatomi Nation) nabbed several Native American Music Award nominations this week, mostly for the 2019 album Music Is Medicine (the awards accepted releases from as far back as 2019).
WGAL

Central Pennsylvania labrador just loves the snow

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — Pippi is a lab who just loves the snow. And we have the video to prove it. Rebecca Nasados shared video on uLocal of Pippi playing in the recent snow (posted above). Whether the yellow lab was trying to steal the snow shovel or leaping...
lascrucesbulletin.com

New Mexico Music Awards accepting 2022 nominations

Nominations are now open for the 2022 New Mexico Music Awards (NMMA). The awards, based in Albuquerque, were conceived in 1988 by Eric Larson, Tom “Mitch” Mitchell, who formed the New Mexico Music Industry Coalition (which became NMMA in 2005) and several other New Mexico artists, producers, songwriters and other music industry professionals.
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
Sun-Gazette

Duo to celebrate 60 years together

David and Nelda (Karstetter) Moore were married Jan. 27, 1962, in New York. Carl and Lorriane Dunlap stood for them. Their son, Wayne and Kim (Sholder) Moore, have four sons, Heath and Renee Moore; Cory and Jen Moore; great-granddaughter Kyra; great-grandson Kaysen; Kyle and Kristy Bryan; great-grandsons Joshua and Christian; great-granddaughter Noa and Kristopher “Pud” Bryan. Their daughter Lesley Moore has two daughters, Shauna (Starr) and Ryan Williams; great-granddaughters Claire and Madeline, Shandel (Starr) and James Baier; great-grandson Lincoln. They enjoy spending time with their family, which includes vacationing with most all of them for the past 13 years at the Outerbanks, the Poconos area and Lewisburg. The family wants to wish them a very happy anniversary and thank them for all the love and support they have given us over the years.
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice on Saturday, October 29th and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier...
The Independent

Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
Tom Petty
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...
The Independent

Thierry Mugler: Remembering Brian Aris’s iconic photo of David Bowie in French designer’s green suit

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73. Known as the man who came to define Eighties power-dressing, Mugler’s designs were regularly worn by stars including David Bowie, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Diane Kruger and Diana Ross, in music videos, films, and on the red carpet. In 2017, The Independent interviewed renowned celebrity photographer Brian Aris, who took one of the most recognisable shots of Bowie in 1992, in which he wears a lime-green suit by Mugler as he leans against a pink door. Aris has kindly given The Independent permission to re-share the photo following the news...
Complex

Kanye Tells Paparazzi He Wants a Percentage of the Money They Make Off His Image

Purported billionaire Kanye West wants a cut of the paparazzi’s earnings. The 44-year-old artist explained his stance Saturday during a run-in with photographers in Miami. Ye told the pap he wanted celebrities to take more control of their likeness—and one way to do this was by ensuring each star received a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.
