Cass and the Bailout Crew nominated for Central Pennsylvania Music Award

David and Nelda (Karstetter) Moore were married Jan. 27, 1962, in New York. Carl and Lorriane Dunlap stood for them. Their son, Wayne and Kim (Sholder) Moore, have four sons, Heath and Renee Moore; Cory and Jen Moore; great-granddaughter Kyra; great-grandson Kaysen; Kyle and Kristy Bryan; great-grandsons Joshua and Christian; great-granddaughter Noa and Kristopher “Pud” Bryan. Their daughter Lesley Moore has two daughters, Shauna (Starr) and Ryan Williams; great-granddaughters Claire and Madeline, Shandel (Starr) and James Baier; great-grandson Lincoln. They enjoy spending time with their family, which includes vacationing with most all of them for the past 13 years at the Outerbanks, the Poconos area and Lewisburg. The family wants to wish them a very happy anniversary and thank them for all the love and support they have given us over the years.

