Hypnotic improv act wants audience to suspend disbelief

The Williamsport Sun-Gazette staff present Becky Levano, a 22-year delivery carrier with the paper, with a monetary reward for helping a woman escape a burning home the night of Dec. 28. Levano guided Sheila Myers, an elderly resident of Iverness Road, from her burning home while on her paper delivery route. “Somehow, you were guided to be in the right spot,” Bob Rolley, the Sun-Gazette’s publisher, told Levano. “We are proud of you and we are proud to see you go above and beyond.” Levano said she is still in touch with Myers, who she said will be moving into a personal care home. “For as many times as she’s been there for people, she’s honestly one of the most humble people I know,” said Brent Levano, Becky’s husband and a former district manager. “It’s one of those things where she is so selfless, she didn’t want any of it, that’s just who she is.” Anthony Segraves, director of circulation, described Levano as a supportive team-player. “Becky is probably one of the best carriers we have,” Segraves said. “Not only that, she is one of the sweetest people we have, and she cares about the customers.” In addition to being given $500 in gift cards by the Sun-Gazette, Levano also received anonymous donations from readers who were inspired by her actions. “To me, I just did what anyone else should do. I don’t consider myself a hero. I just wanted to make sure she was safe,” Levano said.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO