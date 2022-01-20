ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Hypnotic improv act wants audience to suspend disbelief

Sun-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you get when you cross a hypnotist and an improv star? Discover the punchline this Saturday at Hyprov at the Community Arts Center. Hypnotist Asad Mecci wanted to add some pizzazz to his show when he decided to randomly contact Colin Mochrie through his website about working together on...

www.sungazette.com

