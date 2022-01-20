ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Calbee America names new CEO

By Michelle Smith
bakingbusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Ryo Tsutsumi has been named chief executive officer at Calbee America Inc., the maker of Harvest Snaps and other salty snack brands. Mr. Tsutsumi will focus on mid-term and long-term strategy, plan implementation and...

www.bakingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Kraft Heinz names new chief financial officer

PITTSBURGH – The Kraft Heinz Co. has named Andre Maciel as global chief financial officer. He will succeed Paulo Basillo, who is stepping down on March 2. Yang Xu has been named global head of corporate development for the company. Both will report to Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Kellogg CEO sees five themes for ESG

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Being grounded in vision and purpose and embracing sustainability as an enabler to growth are two key themes for driving an environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, said Steve Cahillane, chairman and chief executive officer of Kellogg Co. In a company blog posting, Mr. Cahillane...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WWD

Eraldo Poletto Named CEO of Diesel North America

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Diesel on Monday said it has appointed Eraldo Poletto its new chief executive officer for North America, effective immediately. Poletto reports to Massimo Piombini, the brand’s global CEO, and succeeds Patrick Valeo, who had joined the Italian brand at the end of April 2020.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022Salvatore Ferragamo RTW Spring 2022 The U.S. and Canada are key markets for Diesel owner Renzo Rosso, who is planning to further strengthen the brand’s presence in the region through the opening of new stores in strategic locations. “In his new role, Eraldo will have...
BUSINESS
grocerydive.com

Price Chopper, Tops parent company names new CEO

Frank Curci, the former Tops Markets chairman and CEO, will take over as CEO of Northeast Grocery, the recently formed parent company of Tops and Price Chopper, according to a news release. Scott Grimmett, who was named Northeast Grocery CEO when the two grocery chains merged last year, will retire...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Hostess rewards frontline workers with bonuses

KANSAS CITY — Hostess Brands, Inc. announced it will distribute bonuses of up to $750 per employee to its nearly 2,000 bakery and distribution center workers in recognition of their “hard work, tenure and passion toward achieving the Hostess vision every day.”. “We’re extremely proud of our frontline...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Virginia Hospital Center names new CEO

Christopher Lane has been appointed president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Va. He will succeed James Cole, who has been with the health system for 36 years, a Jan. 19 news release said. Mr. Lane will join the organization in March from Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, where...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calbee America Inc#Harvest Snaps#Americas Group#Warnock Food Products#North American
Law.com

McMillan Partners Choose New CEO and Managing Partner; Bennett Jones Names Chair and CEO to Another Term

Law firm leadership announcements have been rolling in, with Canadian firms McMillan and Bennett Jones both making appointments in the last couple of days. Tim Murphy, who was chief of staff to former Canadian Liberal prime minister Paul Martin, has been named the new CEO and managing partner of McMillan, a firm with more than 260 lawyers in offices in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Hong Kong. He also previously has been an elected member of Ontario’s provincial government and is the managing director of the firm’s affiliated public affairs company McMillan Vantage Policy Group.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Emerus names new executive chairman and CEO

Houston-based micro hospital operator Emerus has named a new executive chairman and CEO. Craig Goguen, who has served as CEO of Emerus for the last five years, has been appointed executive chairman. During Mr. Goguen's CEO tenure at Emerus, the organization has doubled the number of facilities under its operation to 44.
HOUSTON, TX
gamingintelligence.com

Sportradar names new chief operating officer for North America

New York-listed sports data provider Sportradar has appointed Andrew Bimson as chief operating officer for North America. The newly created role will see Bimson manage the growth of Sportradar’s three core business areas; Betting and Gaming, Sports Entertainment (media solutions), and ad:s (marketing services). Bimson joins Sportradar from Bloomberg,...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Kakao names CEO

South Korean messaging service provider Kakao reportedly settled on a new CEO after a previous nominee withdrew from the running. Yonhap News Agency reported Nam Koong-whon was named after Kakao’s board accepted the resignation of co-chief Yeo Min-soo. Nam is head of Kakao’s Future Initiative Centre and scheduled to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
klin.com

CHI Health Names New President & CEO

CHI Health announces that E.J. Kuiper is the new CEO of health and President of CommonSpirit Health’s Midwest Division. He will provide leadership and operational oversight to the 28 hospitals, two stand-alone behavioral health centers, and more than 150 physician practices in Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota within the health care system.
HEALTH
bakingbusiness.com

Global sustainability index includes McCormick & Co., Campbell Soup

TORONTO — Two US food companies, McCormick & Co. at No. 14 and Campbell Soup Co. at No. 89, made the Corporate Knights Global 100 Sustainability Index released Jan. 9. Toronto-based Corporate Knights, which includes a magazine and a research division, assessed 6,914 companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenues across 23 performance indicators, including carbon productivity and racial and gender diversity.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Cancer Biotech Boosts Funding and Names New CEO

On Thursday, U.S. oncology biotechnology firm Alterome Therapeutics announced the successful closing of its Series A financing round worth $64 million. The funds will be used to advance the firm's precision oncology research efforts and pipeline, particularly those involving the creation of alteration-specific therapies. Part of this round is building...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

Whitestone REIT names new CEO and CFO

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has appointed independent Trustee Dave Holeman as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The board decided to terminate current CEO James Mastandrea’s following an independent internal investigation, which found Mr. Mastandrea’s conduct to be in violation of his employment agreement and inconsistent with company standards and the responsibilities of the CEO.
BUSINESS
greenhousegrower.com

Leading Vertical Farming Company Names Agritech Veteran as New CEO

Plenty Unlimited Inc., a vertical farming technology company, has announced the appointment of Arama Kukutai as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kukutai is a seasoned entrepreneur and visionary leader in the agritech industry, currently serving as co-founder and partner at Finistere Ventures, a pioneering venture firm dedicated to identifying and nurturing promising agribusiness and food tech companies. He brings to his role more than two decades of leadership within farming, agriculture investment, and sustainability, and will oversee Plenty’s growth into a scaled vertical farming company. Matt Barnard, co-founder and former CEO, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy