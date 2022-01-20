Calbee America names new CEO

Plenty Unlimited Inc., a vertical farming technology company, has announced the appointment of Arama Kukutai as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kukutai is a seasoned entrepreneur and visionary leader in the agritech industry, currently serving as co-founder and partner at Finistere Ventures, a pioneering venture firm dedicated to identifying and nurturing promising agribusiness and food tech companies. He brings to his role more than two decades of leadership within farming, agriculture investment, and sustainability, and will oversee Plenty’s growth into a scaled vertical farming company. Matt Barnard, co-founder and former CEO, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board.
