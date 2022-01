Papa Roach have dropped a fiery new single, the anthemic and political leaning single “’Stand Up” is inspired by the social unrest of marginalized people throughout the world. It’s about feeling of wanting to give up when you’re backed against the wall. For the ones that have been oppressed for so long that a sense of hopelessness is all they have,” shares front man Jacoby Shaddix. “Stand Up is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice.” The forthcoming album, expected to drop later this year, will be released via New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide (WMG’s independent label and artist services arm). The track debuted on Sirius XM Octane and you can stream it at all DSPs now here:

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO