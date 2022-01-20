ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Everything you need to know about Rays, Montreal and stadiums

arcamax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Feeling a little overwhelmed by the Rays news that there will be no split season with Montreal? Wondering what this means for Tampa Bay’s baseball team? We’ve got your answers here:. — So what the heck happened?. MLB’s executive council rejected the...

www.arcamax.com

Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez explains why he was at Packers game

Alex Rodriguez had some damage control to do after being spotted at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s Green Bay Packers playoff game. Rodriguez was spotted in the crowd during Saturday’s NFC Divisional game between the Packers and San Francisco 49ers. That was enough to raise some eyebrows: not only was Rodriguez with a mystery woman, but the former MLB star is an incoming co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Packers, of course, are not particularly popular in neighboring Minnesota, where the Vikings are the preferred NFL team.
NFL
azsnakepit.com

The All-Time MLB Team, Second base: Rogers Hornsby

It was the closest battle yet in this series. Jackie Robinson jumped out to an early read, but over the course of the weekend, Rogers Hornsby reeled in the gap, eventually prevailing by 38-32%. Joe Morgan got the bulk of the remaining votes with 24%, as the three-way race I expected, largely came to pass. But in the end, Hornsby's insane offensive numbers proved decisive. I mean, he's the only man in baseball history to bat .400 while hitting 40 home-runs. And yet, by OPS, that was only Rogers's THIRD-best season. His career batting average of .358 trails just Ty Cobb among major-leaguers, and his 1.010 ranks seventh. SABR says there is "really no debate that Hornsby is the greatest right-handed hitter of all time."
MLB
ABC Action News

Gasparilla 2022: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahoy, mateys! The 2022 Gasparilla Pirate Fest is returning in January to invade Hillsborough Bay. Following last year’s canceled events, the 2022 Gasparilla parades will be ready for a swashbuckling good time. Pirate accents and eye patches will be aplenty and parking and traffic will be busy. Here's everything you need to know about the annual throw-down.
TAMPA, FL

