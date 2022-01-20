ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6th Annual Riverwalk Chili Cookoff

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all about the chili and charity on Saturday, February 19 at the annual Riverwalk Chili Cook Off at Esplanade Park. The goal of this annual event is to bring...

Related
Chili Quest & Beer Fest

For the past eleven years, Yaga’s has brought a diverse crowd of Chili & Beer lovers from all over the nation to Galveston. This years festival is scheduled for January 15, 2022 and will consist of the ever so popular Chili & Beer tasting with a ton of added perks. Get ready for live music, a 5K Fun Run/Walk along the Seawall, a washer tournament, a jackpot margarita contest, vendors and a historical strand merchant walk-about.
Are You Ready For The Mills Fire Department Family Friendly Chili Cookoff?

This Saturday (January 15) from 11 am to 4 pm The Wagon Wheel in Mills is where all the fun will be happening. It's the first annual Mills Fire Department Chili Cookoff, and proceeds will be going towards the Citizens Relief Fund. The purpose of the Citizens Relief Fund is...
8th Annual Desert Star Academy Car Show & Chili Cook-off

Get your motors running, and head out to Desert Star Academy for the 8th Annual Car Show on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 8:00am to 2:00pm. This community event is not limited to the car enthusiasts but to the community of all ages. This school’s traditional community event consists, not only of a car show but vendors, music, pancake breakfast, chili cook off contest, kidzone, bounce houses, silent auction and more.
CARS
24th Annual Downtown Ithaca Chili Cook-off set for March

(WSYR-TV) — With the cold weather making its way into Central New York, people are making meals that will keep them warm as well as fill their stomachs. This March, the 24th Annual Chili Cook-Off will invade downtown Ithaca. The event is usually held in February, but the city...
ITHACA, NY
Come sample our chili…

At this year’s U of O Winter Games Chili Cookoff Friday, January 28th from 5-7pm – the Spencer Radio Group will be entering our famous “Prices Are Right Chili!”. This year’s theme is “Game Shows!” So naturally, we hope you’ll COME ON DOWN to our booth at the Expo Building and sample our delicious chili!
Lifestyle
Dogs
Society
Food & Drinks
16th annual Ozello Craft and Chili Cook-Off coming up Feb. 19

Get ready for some fresh air and family fun at the 16th annual Ozello Craft and Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Ozello Civic Association 6.2 miles down West Ozello Trail off U.S. 19 in Crystal River. The festivals runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Texarkana Area Veteran’s Council 22nd Annual Chili Cook-Off

The 22nd Annual Texarkana Area Veteran’s Council Chili Cook-Off will be hosted this year on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at the Truman Arnold Center at Texarkana College. The event will last from 11:00AM until 1:00PM, and they are expecting some of the wildest, tangiest and most outlandish chili concoctions in the North East Texas- Southwest Arkansas!
TEXARKANA, TX
Black Warrior Brewing hosting chili cookoff Jan. 29

Black Warrior Brewing Company is hosting its annual chili cookoff this month, and as always all proceeds are benefitting Tuscaloosa’s One Place. The event is happening Saturday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Limited entries are available and registration is $25 for anyone who wants to throw their hat into the chili ring.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Snapshot: Firefighters hold chili cookoff

From left, firefighters Zane Atzhorn of Carmel Fire Dept. Station 45 and Will Clarke of Station 46 prepare chili samples at the CFD chili cookoff on Jan. 9, held during the Festival of Ice at Carter Green. Firefighters from CFD’s six stations offered samples of their chili recipes for guests to try before casting a vote for their favorite. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
CARMEL, IN
A Little Chili

Sunday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sample chili and foods from merchants around the market. Tickets can be purchased at the Market Center located in the Market House or online. As winter settles over the Tristate, it’s the perfect time to think about the ultimate warm-up –...
MUSIC
Houma Rotary Cast Iron Crawl Joins Feb. 12 Cookoff Festivities

Come out to Downtown Houma Saturday, February 12 for not only the Rotary’s Cast Iron Cookoff, but also the Cast Iron Crawl!. The crawl takes you to your favorite places downtown that gives you discounted specials at participating businesses. Fill a Crawl Bingo Card by doing fun activities at local restaurants, bars, and downtown landmarks. After four tasks, either across down or diagonal, are filled, turn your card in for a chance to win the grand prize which is a cast iron cookware along with $150+ gift cards to downtown merchants. The completed card also gains you free access into the Cast Iron Cookoff to sample 30+ delicious dishes, enjoy live music, and much more. Bingo cards can be filled out any time Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cards must be turned in to the entrance gate before 2:30 p.m. to be entered to win the prize package.
HOUMA, LA
Wichita Co. Sheriff hosting annual Dynamite Chili Fest on Feb. 5

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheriff Duke is hosting his fifth annual Dynamite Chili Fest, and you’re invited!. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. It features a special chili feed for the public, provided by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Alumni Association, as well as live music and a silent auction. There will also be a chili cook-off, as well as an open bean cook-off! The latter costs $10 to enter, and beans must be turned in by 11 a.m.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
6th Annual School Connect Summit – January 25

For Susie Smith, Principal of Desert Foothills Middle School, and Andrea Worth, Outreach Director of CalvaryPHX, that starting place was the School Connect Summit in 2018. Since that day, their partnership has grown in powerful ways! From students gaining interactive playground equipment to teachers receiving coffee gift cards, gift baskets, and community appreciation, Susie and Andrea’s partnership has built an environment where kids thrive!
PHOENIX, AZ

