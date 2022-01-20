Police arrest suspect after stolen truck crashes near Elkton

ELKTON — Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies captured a man Thursday after he allegedly stole a pickup truck in Galena, caused a three-vehicle collision near Elkton and then ran away from the crash scene, according to the agency.

Investigators identified the suspect as Brent Douglas Dahler, 36, of the 400 block of North Street in Elkton.

Dahler allegedly stole a 2014 Ford F-150 that was in the parking lot of Twinny's Place restaurant in the 100 block of North Main Street (Route 213) in Galena, a short distance south of the Cecil County line, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday and then headed north on that highway, police said. Witnesses immediately contacted the Kent County Sheriff's Office, which, in turn, radioed a description of the northbound, stolen vehicle, police added.

CCSO Sgt. Michael Kalinsky spotted a pickup truck matching the description of the stolen vehicle at approximately 1:45 p.m. while patrolling in the area of Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), a short distance south of the Whitehall Road intersection - and Dahler apparently noticed the law enforcement vehicle, police reported.

"As Sgt. Kalinsky was preparing to make the traffic stop, the suspect vehicle sped away and went through a red light at the Whitehall Road intersection," Holmes said.

The stolen, northbound truck crashed into a Mazda passenger car, which was in that intersection as it headed west on Whitehall Road, police said. On impact, police added, that Mazda crashed into a 2008 Honda Santa Fe that was stopped at the red light in the southbound lane.

Two people in that Honda suffered minor injuries and, after receiving medical treatment from paramedics at the scene, they declined transport to a hospital, according to police. No one was injured in the Mazda, police reported.

The stolen pickup truck came to rest a short distance north of the intersection, where the suspect - later identified as Dahler - bailed from the wrecked vehicle and ran away, Holmes said. CCSO Deputy Alex Dowling and Cpl. Jonathan Pristash caught Dahler behind a house on nearby Whitehall Circle and arrested him, Holmes added.

Dahler is facing several criminal charges, including unlawful motor vehicle taking, theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000 and resisting arrest, according to Holmes. Dahler also has been charged with numerous traffic offenses, Holmes reported.

CCSO is handling this case in conjunction with KCSO, which is investigating the auto theft, police reported.

Emergency workers blocked off a section of Route 213, between Whitehall Road and, to the north, Manor Road, which leads into the Elkwood Estates development after the three-vehicle crash.