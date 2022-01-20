MUSC Hollings Cancer Center receives NCI grant to fund research to personalize GVHD treatment after bone marrow transplantation
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researcher Sophie Paczesny, M.D., Ph.D., received a $628,188 grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to use machine learning algorithms to improve graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) treatment strategies. Her studies will validate biomarker panels that may help doctors to determine each bone marrow transplant patient’s risk of developing...www.eurekalert.org
