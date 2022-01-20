ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center receives NCI grant to fund research to personalize GVHD treatment after bone marrow transplantation

EurekAlert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSC Hollings Cancer Center researcher Sophie Paczesny, M.D., Ph.D., received a $628,188 grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to use machine learning algorithms to improve graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) treatment strategies. Her studies will validate biomarker panels that may help doctors to determine each bone marrow transplant patient’s risk of developing...

www.eurekalert.org

upenn.edu

Researchers find new potential targets for skin-cancer treatment

Mutations of the gene MLL4 in epithelial skin cells can inhibit healthy cell turnover and may lead to keratinocyte cancers, which collectively outnumber all other human cancers. Targeting pathways altered by MLL4 mutations to induce proper cell turnover and death offers an approach to suppress tumor growth, according to a new study from the Perelman School of Medicine. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
WILX-TV

Your Health: ‘Personalized radiation’ boosts cancer treatment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many as two-thirds of all cancer patients are prescribed radiation therapy. The treatment is targeted to kill any cancer cells left behind after surgery. Now, researchers are trying to identify ways to personalize radiation to improve a patient’s quality of life. Heath Skinner is...
LANSING, MI
Newswise

Blood & Marrow Transplant Outcomes Exceed Expectations

Newswise — Los Angeles (January 17, 2022) --Allogeneic transplants involve transferring healthy blood stem cells from a related or unrelated person into a patient with leukemia, lymphoma or other blood disorder. The procedure takes place after a patient’s own unhealthy bone marrow has been treated with high-intensity chemotherapy with or without radiation to kill the abnormal cells. It can result in long-lasting remission or a cure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wbiw.com

Purdue researchers develop cancer immunotherapy treatment

WEST LAFAYETTE – Researchers in Purdue University’s College of Pharmacy is further developing a potential immunotherapy treatment for cancer, one focused on the mutation of an enzyme. “While recent progress in cancer immunotherapy has led to revolutionary success in multiple cancer types, most cancer patients do not benefit...
CANCER
South Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
orlandomedicalnews.com

UF Researchers Develop Genetic Score to Improve Pediatric Cancer Treatments

University of Florida researchers have developed a new genomics-based score to deliver more personalized and effective chemotherapy treatments to pediatric leukemia patients. The predictive score brings a precision medicine approach to treating childhood acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, a common form of childhood leukemia. AML spreads rapidly and affects the...
UNIVERSITY, FL
Worcester Business Journal

UMass Chan professor receives second $300K for childhood cancer research

Jason Shohet, a professor at UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, has received a second grant for cancer research totaling $300,000, two years after the first grant, according to a Monday announcement on the school’s website. Both grants were awarded by Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a California-based nonprofit providing...
WORCESTER, MA
Newswise

Partial bone marrow transplant 'rescues' mice with cystic fibrosis

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CA—Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found they can dramatically improve survival of mice with cystic fibrosis through a partial bone marrow transplant. Their new study in the Journal of Immunology shows that a partial bone marrow transplant helps these mice by introducing a population of healthy immune cells called monocytes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Toddler expected to receive life-saving bone marrow transplant

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca couple is asking for prayers, support, and "positive vibes" as their toddler is expected to undergo a bone marrow transplant this month. 2 On Your Side first shared the story of 2-year-old Jack Fadeley, a dinosaur and swing-set loving toddler, in November. He was in need of a donor for a life-saving bone marrow transplant and a donor drive was held in his honor.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MT-601 for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

With an orphan drug designation in tow, MT-601 will soon be investigated in combination with chemotherapy in phase 1 clinical trial. The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to MT-601 for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer, according to a press release by Marker Therapeutics, Inc.1. MT-601 is a...
CANCER
bigislandnow.com

UH Cancer Center Researcher Awarded $3.1M for Pediatric Obesity Research

A University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center researcher was awarded $3.1 million from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development to further his efforts to provide new technologies to detect the risks of metabolic consequences of obesity among young children, including hypertension, type 2 diabetes and premature heart disease.
CANCER
WCJB

New study allows UF Health researchers to customize treatments for children with cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -  Researchers at UF have found a way to customize treatments for children dealing with leukemia. . In a study published in the journal of clinical oncology, researchers figured out how to make sure each child dealing with cancer gets the appropriate amount of chemotherapy based on the score assigned to each patient based on their genetic make-up.  They then were able to determine who would respond best to chemotherapy. 
GAINESVILLE, FL
Harvard Health

Harvard innovators receive cancer research award

The Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation has announced ten recipients of the 2022 Damon Runyon-Rachleff Innovation Award, established to support “high-risk, high-reward” ideas with the potential to significantly impact the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of cancer. Five initial grants of $400,000 over two years have been awarded to six extraordinary early-career researchers (four individuals and one collaborative team), each of whom will have the opportunity to receive two additional years of funding (for a total of $800,000). This year, “Stage 2” continuation support was granted to four Innovators who demonstrated significant progress on their proposed research during the first two years of the award. Among the winners are three members of the Harvard community and its affiliates.
HARVARD, MA
theaggie.org

UC Davis Immunology researchers engineer a bone marrow to research early osteosarcoma

Through macrophages and bone cancer cells, researchers hope that the new 3D model will help them better understand osteosarcoma growth. UC Davis researchers employ tissue engineering to study the interaction of macrophages, a special type of immune cell involved in the detection of foreign bacteria and tumors. There have been many studies that linked macrophages to osteosarcoma progression. In this study, researchers delved into how studying these macrophages could be a potential opportunity to develop immunotherapies.
DAVIS, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

MSK Cancer Center launches innovation fund after $100M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has created a fund to find more effective cancer treatments after receiving a $100 million gift from the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Foundation. The initiative is called the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Presidential Innovation Fund, named after the donors, according to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5dc.com

Maryland man recovering after receiving historic pig heart transplant

BALTIMORE, Md. - In what’s being called a historic, monumental breakthrough, a Maryland man is recovering after receiving the first heart transplant from a genetically modified pig. Before last Friday, 57-year-old David Bennett was dying. His heart was failing. He needed surgery and doctors told him a genetically modified...
MARYLAND STATE
ajmc.com

Researchers Outline Multifactorial Considerations for Acne Treatment in Transgender Patients Receiving Testosterone

Throughout their paper, researchers highlighted acne treatment for these patients often involves other considerations—including reproductive health and mental health—and dermatologists should keep these in mind when making decisions for each patient. A new article offered guidance for clinicians treating acne in their transgender patients receiving testosterone therapy. As...
HEALTH
counton2.com

MUSC Foundation receives $1M grant for Sea Islands Medical Pavilion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC on Thursday received a $1 million grant from the Town of Kiawah Island to be put towards the new Sea Islands Medical Pavilion. The new medical facility will be constructed on John’s Island and make healthcare more accessible for nearby populations. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC

