Research illuminates how melanoma readies lymph nodes for tumor spread

Cervical lymph node metastasis (CLNM) is common in patients with papillary thyroid carcinoma (PTC), which is responsible for tumor staging and surgical strategy. The accurate preoperative identification of CLNM is essential. In this study, twenty consecutive patients with PTC received a parenchyma injection of Sonazoid followed by contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) to identify CLNM. The specific lymphatic CEUS (LCEUS) signs for diagnosing CLNM were summarized, which were further compared with the resected specimens to get the pathological basis. After the injection of contrast agent, lymphatic vessel and lymph node (LN) could be exclusively displayed as hyperperfusion on LCEUS. The dynamic perfusion process of contrast agent in CLNM over time can be clearly visualized. Perfusion defect and interruption of bright ring were the two characteristic LCEUS signs in diagnosing CLNM. After comparing with pathology, perfusion defect was correlated to the metastatic foci in medulla and interruption of bright ring was correlated to the tumor seeding in marginal sinus (all p values"‰<"‰0.001). The diagnostic efficacies of these two signs were high (perfusion defect vs. interruption of bright ring: AUC, 0.899, 95% CI 0.752"“1.000 vs. 0.904, 0.803"“1.000). LCEUS has advantages in identifying CLNM from PTC. The typical LCEUS signs of CLNM correlated with pathology.

