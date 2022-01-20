ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Research illuminates how melanoma readies lymph nodes for tumor spread

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Melanoma cells release small extracellular packages containing the protein nerve growth factor receptor, which primes nearby lymph nodes for tumor metastases, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. The study results, published on Nov. 25 in Nature Cancer, may one day help doctors determine which patients...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Cancer Cell#Tumor#Cancer Treatment#Nature Cancer#Pediatric Cardiology#Cnio#Ngfr
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new generation tumor-specific pro-IL-12

Interleukin-12 (IL-12), a potent inducer of cell-mediated immunity, can stimulate the anti-tumor effector functions of the activated T and NK cells for solid tumors rejection. However, clinical administration of IL-12 has been limited because of its short half-life, low efficacy, and dose-limiting systemic toxicity. In a study published in Science...
SCIENCE
BBC

Skin cancer: Newcastle University test predicts spread of melanoma

Scientists have developed a test which reliably predicts the spread or return of the most deadly form of skin cancer. The Newcastle University team made the breakthrough in understanding how skin cancer tumours grow. The test, known as AMBLor, is applied to a standard biopsy of the primary melanoma when...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover mechanism controlling tertiary lymphoid structure formation in tumors

Tertiary lymphoid structures are formations that occur outside of the lymphatic system. They contain immune cells and are similar in structure and function to lymph nodes and other lymphoid structures. However, little is known about how tertiary lymphoid structures form. In a new article published in Immunity, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers report on the molecular and cellular mechanisms that control tertiary lymphoid structure formation within tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Proximity of immune and tumor cells underlies response to BRAF/MEK-targeted therapies in metastatic melanoma patients

Acquired resistance to BRAF/MEK-targeted therapy occurs in the majority of melanoma patients that harbor BRAF mutated tumors, leading to relapse or progression and the underlying mechanism is unclear in many cases. Using multiplex immunohistochemistry and spatial imaging analysis of paired tumor sections obtained from 11 melanoma patients prior to BRAF/MEK-targeted therapy and when the disease progressed on therapy, we observed a significant increase of tumor cellularity in the progressed tumors and the close association of SOX10+ melanoma cells with CD8+ T cells negatively correlated with patient's progression-free survival (PFS). In the TCGA-melanoma dataset (n"‰="‰445), tumor cellularity exhibited additive prognostic value in the immune score signature to predict overall survival in patients with early-stage melanoma. Moreover, tumor cellularity prognoses OS independent of immune score in patients with late-stage melanoma.
CANCER
mskcc.org

Why Do Brain Tumors Often Return After Treatment? MSK Researchers Say Stem Cells May Be Key

Glioblastoma brain tumors are one of the most deadly forms of cancer, with a five-year survival rate of less than 10% for patients 45 and older. Even when the tumors look as if they have been fully removed, they almost always come back. Investigators who are part of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Brain Tumor Center (BTC) are focusing their efforts on these cancers, with the goal of developing better treatments.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effectiveness of Lymphatic Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound in the diagnosis of Cervical Lymph node metastasis from papillary thyroid carcinoma

Cervical lymph node metastasis (CLNM) is common in patients with papillary thyroid carcinoma (PTC), which is responsible for tumor staging and surgical strategy. The accurate preoperative identification of CLNM is essential. In this study, twenty consecutive patients with PTC received a parenchyma injection of Sonazoid followed by contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) to identify CLNM. The specific lymphatic CEUS (LCEUS) signs for diagnosing CLNM were summarized, which were further compared with the resected specimens to get the pathological basis. After the injection of contrast agent, lymphatic vessel and lymph node (LN) could be exclusively displayed as hyperperfusion on LCEUS. The dynamic perfusion process of contrast agent in CLNM over time can be clearly visualized. Perfusion defect and interruption of bright ring were the two characteristic LCEUS signs in diagnosing CLNM. After comparing with pathology, perfusion defect was correlated to the metastatic foci in medulla and interruption of bright ring was correlated to the tumor seeding in marginal sinus (all p values"‰<"‰0.001). The diagnostic efficacies of these two signs were high (perfusion defect vs. interruption of bright ring: AUC, 0.899, 95% CI 0.752"“1.000 vs. 0.904, 0.803"“1.000). LCEUS has advantages in identifying CLNM from PTC. The typical LCEUS signs of CLNM correlated with pathology.
CANCER
Harvard Medical School

Illuminating COVID

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Investigators who recently developed a mathematical model that indicated why treatment responses vary widely among individuals with COVID-19 have now used the...
HARVARD, MA
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify key signaling pathway involved in lymphoma tumor formation

There are myriad reasons why cancers develop. By studying genes which are altered in people with lymphoma, a multidisciplinary team of researchers, led by Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin and Goethe University Frankfurt, have identified a key mechanism involved in disease development. This signaling pathway, which the researchers describe in detail, controls the repair of DNA damage. Published in Nature Communications, these findings could open potential new avenues for treatment.
CANCER
Daily Tar Heel

Column: UNC continues to research omicron as variant spreads

The last two years have produced a surge in coronavirus research, with investigators racing to learn more about COVID-19 to recommend public health measures, vaccines and booster shots. However, the last two months have been overtaken by research specifically on the omicron variant. So — what have we learned?
SCIENCE
megadoctornews.com

Researcher investigating how pandemics spread

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – What can an intestinal tissue sample of a Philadelphia sailor who died of cholera in 1848 teach us about the current COVID-19 pandemic?. According to UTRGV researcher Dr. Daniele Provenzano, coronavirus’s evolutionary progression into the Delta-, Delta-Plus and Omicron variants is similar to cholera’s mutation process that led to seven pandemics beginning in 1817, and continuing today.
CORONAVIRUS
CBS 8

How fast can omicron spread?

SAN DIEGO — The news about omicron spreading rapidly has been the topic of conversation recently. Doctors say it’s so contagious you can spread it even before you test positive or a day after you’re initially infected. "Yes, a lot of people are getting omicron. There is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
verywellhealth.com

How Acral Lentiginous Melanoma Is Treated

Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM) is a rare type of cutaneous skin cancer that develops on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and nail beds. Unlike most skin cancer, it is not associated with sun exposure. ALM accounts for 70% of melanomas in Black people, 46% in Asian people, and less than 10% in White people.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Alcohol ‘directly causes several types of cancer,’ doctors warn

OXFORD, England — If you enjoy a nightly glass of wine or beer, one study may have you thinking twice next time you need to take the edge off. New research warns that alcohol consumption can be blamed for the development of multiple types of cancer. Moreover, the study...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy