The Astroneer Xenobiology update is finally here and it brings lots of new content. Nintendo Switch users should rejoice as Astroneer is finally available for purchase in the Nintendo Store. Players who buy the digital version will start out with the Xenobiology update as the Day One patch. On the other hand, players who bought the physical version will only have content released till Update 19. So, if they want to have the latest patch, they must update the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO