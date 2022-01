The Minnesota Wild are quickly becoming a wagon of a team, separating themselves from the rest of the pack in the Western Conference. Their .689 points percentage puts them on pace for 113 points this season, which would break their record of 106 set in 2016-17 and would be their fifth 100+ point season since joining the league in 2000-01. Despite a track record of decent teams, though, Minnesota has only advanced to the Conference Final stage once — their third season, 2002-03. They’ve made the playoffs numerous times since then but have only escaped the first round twice, losing back-to-back Second Round series in 2014 and 2015.

