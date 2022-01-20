2620 Wingate Court #2620

Charming townhome located in beautiful Old Oaks neighborhood has been recently updated and has so much new to offer. Upon entry, you will notice the tasteful updates starting with the new luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the main living space. On this level you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath, which all flow nicely together. The Kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry plus new dishwasher and gas range. From the living room a sliding glass door leads to your private patio with a lovely view of the pond. So perfect for relaxing at the end of the day, or great for out door entertaining. Upstairs, you will find 3 generously-sized bedrooms, the full bathroom and the laundry closet with hook up. All with new carpeting. The main bedroom has dual closets, overhead lighting, and access to the full bath. This bathroom has been completely updated with white subway tile shower surround, new vanity and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The 2nd bedroom is nicely sized, has overhead lighting and has views of the pond. The 3rd bedroom is a good size, has views of the pond, overhead lighting and a walk-in-closet. So close to I-55, I-80, RT 30, Van Horn Woods Park, restaurants and shopping. This place has the location you need. Security deposit is 1 1/2 month's rent. Minimum credit score of 650. Owner is a licensed Realtor.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO