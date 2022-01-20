ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2620 Wingate Court #2620

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully updated and remodeled two-story townhouse with 2 bedrooms one and...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

482 Miller Drive

Great Cape Cod close to everything available now - 3 bedrooms, spacious living room and dining room with hardwood floors and built in china cabinet - Updated kitchen and bath! Full unfinished basement - Back screened in porch to a great fenced yard - 1 car garage - Ready for new tenants!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1607 Thames Court #D

FIRST FLOOR UNIT in nature-filled Briarcliffe Lakes which features walking paths along peaceful streams and lake as well as gentile waterfalls. Near Schools (including College of DuPage), Restaurants and Shopping with easy access from all directions. Neutral decor with private patio overlooking beautiful quiet setting. Cozy up to the Fireplace in the living room. White kitchen cabinets with appliances, Laundry/utility room, Main bedroom features walk-in closet with dressing area and sink vanity. Second bedroom includes built-ins with plenty of storage. Attached 1 car garage with locked storage as well as additional storage off patio. Existing furnishings available as well. These first floor units are highly desirable.
bhhschicago.com

6219 S Nagle Avenue #2

A marvelous completely remodeled apartment, featuring tons of space and natural light. This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms with large walk in closets, 1 full bath, large living room and eat in kitchen that features new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops. A spacious laundry room with brand new washer and dryer on same level. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathroom. High ceilings throughout the unit. Private fenced charming backyard with patio, perfect to enjoy those summer barbecue's with family and friends! 3 garage spaces available. Walking distance to public transportation, supermarket, restaurants, schools, library and parks.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

9631 Brandy Court #7

Beautiful first floor unit ready to be rented. Updated and modern kitchen and bath. Large bedroom with plenty of closet space. Washer and Dryer available in the building. Includes 1 parking space. Great location close to shopping and transportation. No pets, No smoking.
bhhschicago.com

876 Cross Creek Court #1B

Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo in Cross Creek. The kitchen has 42" maple cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, all the appliances, tile floor, tile backsplash, & breakfast bar with storage. Spacious living room & dining room with [2] sliding glass patio doors. Freshly Painted throughout - PLUS NEW laminate wood flooring in the Living room & Dining room areas. The Master bedroom has a private bath with easy Step-In Shower. In-unit laundry with washer & dryer. Attached 1 car garage with additional driveway parking. Award-winning schools, Minutes to shopping, restaurants, & parks. Easy expressway & Metra access. Pets will be reviewed on a case by case basis. This is a non-smoking rental.
MATC Times

Junior Court

Spacious one bedrooms, with ample closet space, off street parking in private lot, hardwood floors, internet included. General Rental Requirements: Must have rental references of 12 months within the last twelve months from a landlord. No evictions (unless paid/dismissed) Monthly income should be minimum two the three times monthly rent depending on utilities included. Students: must be full time with proof of enrollment in current/upcoming semester.
MILWAUKEE, WI
bhhschicago.com

2550 N Neva Avenue #2

Beautiful apartment in a very nice area in Chicago. New modern kitchen with quartz countertop, oven top, new dishwasher & new refrigerator (to be installed soon) lots of cabinets plus small pantry. Three nice size bedrooms with newly finished hardwood floors and spacious closets, new light fixtures. . Nice size Dining room on the side of the kitchen. the bathroom has new vanity, toilet, glass doors, and light fixtures. New fresh paint in the whole apartment. Beautiful back deck with a ceiling covered to enjoy a spectacular view. Gazebo in the backyard. Nice and quiet area. Thank you for showing.
bhhschicago.com

363 E Wacker Drive #1604

Luxury living and incredible Lake and River Views provide for the perfect living space. Be the first to live in the incredible 2-bedroom 2 bath home with beautiful finishes. The spacious two bedroom offers over 1700 sqft. The large living dining space with 10' ceilings and floor to ceiling windows is the perfect place for relaxing or entertaining. The large room off the living room offers flex space for a den or a large dining space. Open Kitchen with Sanidero euro style cabinetry, Stone tops with a cantilever for bar stools. Gaggenau and Thermador appliances complete the kitchen. Two generous sized bedrooms, and the Master suite offers ensuite bath with large stone walk in shower and double vanity with Robern medicine cabinets. The home has wide plan hardwood throughout. Separate laundry room with full size side by side washer and dryer. The first-class amenities include outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness room and training rooms. Large open entertainment suite, private dining area and kitchen. One attached valet parking space included. Available immediately.
bhhschicago.com

1442 N Paulina Street #2R

This light-filled, gorgeously designed apartment is all new and ready for you! Two bedrooms plus den, two full bathrooms, and in-unit laundry (for larger loads, a full sized washer and dryer are also available in the building). Features oak floors throughout, huge windows and plentiful light, airy lofted living space, and a gourmet kitchen with new high end Bosch appliances. Central furnace with AC. Super location in Wicker Park! Short walk to the Blue Line, Jewel, Lowes and more. Small dogs less than 30 pounds and cats OK ($150 fee). Video walkthrough available upon request.
bhhschicago.com

510 N May Street #2F

2 bed, 1 bath + office vintage second floor walkup. Hardwood floors throughout, dishwasher, central heat & A/C, laundry in basement, and extra storage available. Second bedroom is small and would fit a single bed or work well as a den. Please check measurements on listing. Close to grocery, restaurants, bars and other entertainment. Short walk (0.4 miles) to Grand Blue line station and 65 bus stop on corner of Grand and May St. Short drive to 90/94 Expressway.
bhhschicago.com

656 PEARSON Street #408

You will relish coming to this pristine downtown Des Plaines condo in the Metropolitan Square. Unit features freshly painted 1 bedroom, 1 bath, large open kitchen with 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, overlooking the spacious family room that leads to a private, large, expansive balcony. Home includes in-unit washer/dryer. Attached heated, covered garage parking space and storage. Steps to Metra, grocery, restaurants, shopping, bus, school & health club. You don't want to miss this.
DES PLAINES, IL
bhhschicago.com

211 Biscayne Street

You'll love this spacious 2 story home in sought after Lake Park High School! This beautiful, well-maintained Bloomingdale home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.1 baths & a large 2-car garage! Plenty of space for entertaining with formal living and dining rooms! The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior and comes equipped with expansive living areas and a flow-through living/dining area. Large eat in kitchen w/Oak cabinetry, island and all appliances! Family room w/cozy brick fireplace. Large master suite w/private bath offering separate shower & tub! Huge bedrooms & closets! Finished basement with rec area plus crawl space for storage. The backyard includes a lovely patio which can be accessed from the kitchen. Home is located in the sought-out Lake Park high school district and offers many nearby shopping & dining options. Easy expressway access too! With an exceptional location in a desirable section of Bloomingdale Township. Discover all the perks of this suburban community. Around the corner from hiking trails, restaurants, local shops and grocery stores. All the conveniences you could possibly need are less than a mile away. Easy access to highly regarded schools. A rare opportunity. Schedule your showing before it's gone.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
bhhschicago.com

230 N Walnut Street #D

Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome! Move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout, quartz counter tops, plenty of closet space, and a finished basement with a full bathroom. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the end unit and patio. Updates include: furnace, A/C, and electrical box all 2018. Freshly painted. Cats ok, dogs ok up to 60lbs. Pet deposit required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1615 Wood Street

Beautifully updated and ready for new owners! This is a must see, 4 bedroom, full bath ~ Cape Cod ~ located on a large lot, close to town in historic Crete. The home boasts a large open living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and full bath on the main level and two large bedrooms upstairs. Your new kitchen has been completely updated with gorgeous, white, shaker style cabinets, quartz countertops and all stainless appliances! Bathroom is also brand new with flooring, shower/tub, and vanity. Lovely, warm, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area and kitchen... all new carpet everywhere else. Full basement, half of which is finished and ready to become a family room. Newer water softener and brand new A/C unit just installed. Of course, your new home has been completely repainted on the inside to match all the other wonderful updates! Full village permits for the renovation, and all new plumbing! Electrical is up to code with the village. Please view the 3-D tour, and schedule your private showing!
CRETE, IL
bhhschicago.com

2600 Oak Tree Lane

Charming townhome located in beautiful Old Oaks neighborhood has been recently updated and has so much new to offer. Upon entry, you will notice the tasteful updates starting with the new luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the main living space. On this level you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath, which all flow nicely together. The Kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry plus new dishwasher and gas range. From the living room a sliding glass door leads to your private patio with a lovely view of the pond. So perfect for relaxing at the end of the day, or great for out door entertaining. Upstairs, you will find 3 generously-sized bedrooms, the full bathroom and the laundry closet with hook up. All with new carpeting. The main bedroom has dual closets, overhead lighting, and access to the full bath. This bathroom has been completely updated with white subway tile shower surround, new vanity and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The 2nd bedroom is nicely sized, has overhead lighting and has views of the pond. The 3rd bedroom is a good size, has views of the pond, overhead lighting and a walk-in-closet. So close to I-55, I-80, RT 30, Van Horn Woods Park, restaurants and shopping. This place has the location you need. Security deposit is 1 1/2 month's rent. Minimum credit score of 650. Owner is a licensed Realtor.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

14520 S San Francisco Avenue #3

Fully updated 3 flat avail for immediate move in. 3rd floor unit offers 3 bed/2 baths , and 1 garage space. Updates include new windows , freshly painted interior complimented by new trim and doors; updated kitchen, baths and fixtures- Feels like new ! Boiler heat and a/c units - Tenant only pays electric- Plenty of street parking avail ! Close to major access roads/ express ways, shopping and dining.
bhhschicago.com

3734 N Clifton Avenue #2

4-5 month SUBLET. Lease term is negotiable. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a split-bedroom floor plan ideal for anyone looking for a functional live-work space to call home. The living-dining combo has room for a home office, gym, and space to relax and entertain friends. Cook a meal together and never miss a beat. Property features central AC, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and back deck. Primary bedroom has en-suite bath, built-in closets, and the unit has hardwood floors throughout. One exterior parking spot included. Tucked behind Wrigley Field and 3 minutes walking distance from the CTA and some of the best outdoor patio and dining experiences Lakeview has to offer.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

1131 N Buffalo Grove Road #1131

Come take a look at this beautiful updated townhouse ready for you to just move in! Features 1 spacious bedroom connecting to 2 double door closets which leads to connected bathroom as well. Located in a very nice community which has access to a private club house and outdoor pool! In unit laundry is also available. Parking in garage is included. Schedule your showing today!
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
