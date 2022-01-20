ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm January 2022

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 5 days ago

Latest Update

WINTER STORM INFORMATION - Click on headlines for the full release

With City crews actively clearing roads following several inches of snow, the City of Virginia Beach will open City facilities Sunday, Jan. 23, to include recreation centers, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, and parks under normal hours of operation.

January 21, 2022

Due to pending storm conditions, the City of Virginia Beach will remain under Essential Operating Conditions until Sunday, Jan. 23 at 8 a.m.

Jan. 20, 2022

City Offices Closed on Friday, Jan. 21 — Essential Services Only

The City of Virginia Beach is continuing to monitor forecasts and preparing for the expected winter storm. Citizens should prepare for the inclement weather and follow the latest information on Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, Twitter.com/CityofVaBeach, Nextdoor and VBTV. Also, tune into your local TV and radio stations. If you need help, information or resources before, during or after the storm, call 311. Only call 911 for emergencies.

Jan. 19, 2022

The City of Virginia Beach is monitoring forecasts and preparing for the approaching winter storm due to arrive late Thursday night through Saturday morning. City crews are ready — preparing for storm operations.

City Facilities to Open Sunday Following Weekend Winter Weather

  • The City of Virginia Beach will open City facilities Sunday, Jan. 23, to include recreation centers, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, and parks under normal hours of operation.
  • The City remains under modified operations Sunday and will return to normal operating conditions on Monday, January 24.

Virginia Beach Prepares for Impending Winter Storm - January 2022

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

