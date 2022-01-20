Midday Stock Roundup

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Audrey Kemp
Orange County Business Journal
 5 days ago

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 4,582.58 in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.9% to 35,320.58. The Nasdaq climbed 1.4% to 14,542.08. The yield on a 10-year Treasury ticked...

MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.47% to $930.00 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $313.49 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.35% higher to $2,616.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $403.25 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Kohl's, Wynn Resorts, General Motors and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix — Shares of the streaming giant fell 2.6% after Jefferies downgraded the stock to hold from buy and said the company may need to shift its focus to video games. The shares plunged Friday as several analysts issued downgrades and price target cuts after Netflix reported disappointing subscriber guidance.
