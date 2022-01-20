Closings, Cancellations and Storm-Related Information Announced

City Offices Closed on Friday, Jan. 21 — Essential Services Only

The City of Virginia Beach is continuing to monitor forecasts and preparing for the expected winter storm. Citizens should prepare for the inclement weather and follow the latest information on Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, Twitter.com/CityofVaBeach, Nextdoor and VBTV. Also, tune into your local TV and radio stations. If you need help, information or resources before, during or after the storm, call 311. Only call 911 for emergencies. Winter storm emergency preparedness information and all news releases are available at emergency.vbgov.com/winter-storm-january-2022.

City Operating Status

All City offices and facilities will operate under Essential Operating Conditions on Friday, Jan. 21. This means the City is performing only essential functions (public safety and public infrastructure), and offices and facilities are not open for business. Please stay tuned for further changes.

Cancellations and Closings as of 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2022

Parks & Recreation

There will be no before- or after-school programs on Friday, Jan. 21.

High school swim tonight, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 are cancelled at recreation centers.

There will be no youth basketball programs Friday, Jan. 21 or Saturday, Jan. 22.

Mount Trashmore Park and Little Island Park will be closed Saturday, Jan. 22.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

The whale watching tours scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 are cancelled.

The Adventure Park will be closed Jan. 21-22.

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

The VBACAC closed this evening at 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Courts

The Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court and clerk's offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 21.

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

VBDPH will be closed Friday, Jan. 21.

Virginia Beach Sports Center

The Virginia Beach Sports Center will close this evening at 9 p.m. and reopen Saturday, Jan. 22.

Virginia Beach Visitor Information Center

The Visitor Information Center at 2100 Parks Ave. will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Waste Management Operations

Currently there are no changes to the collection schedule. Any delay of collection on Friday, Jan. 21, will depend upon road conditions. If the storm interrupts residential waste collection on Friday, it most likely will be picked up on the following Monday, Jan. 24. Regardless, collections will resume as soon as conditions allow. Please put your can out by the curb as usual and leave it there — crews will get to it as soon as possible.

The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center may close due to weather conditions. Residents can call (757) 385-1980 for Landfill closure information.

Homeless Outreach

The Homeless Outreach Team went out into the community yesterday and this morning to assess the needs of the unsheltered homeless population and provide resources, such as blankets, gloves, handwarmers, bottled water, etc. Homeless Outreach, in partnership with Human Services, connected unsheltered individuals and families to non-congregate shelter ahead of the storm.

Hampton Roads Transit has announced that it will end transit services early on Friday, Jan. 21. The first scheduled trip after 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 on all local routes will be the last trip of the evening. On Saturday, Jan. 22, HRT will implement its Snow Routes service place. For more information or to learn when service will resume, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

