ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Closings, Cancellations and Storm-Related Information Announced

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 5 days ago

City Offices Closed on Friday, Jan. 21 — Essential Services Only

The City of Virginia Beach is continuing to monitor forecasts and preparing for the expected winter storm. Citizens should prepare for the inclement weather and follow the latest information on Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, Twitter.com/CityofVaBeach, Nextdoor and VBTV. Also, tune into your local TV and radio stations. If you need help, information or resources before, during or after the storm, call 311. Only call 911 for emergencies. Winter storm emergency preparedness information and all news releases are available at emergency.vbgov.com/winter-storm-january-2022.

City Operating Status

  • All City offices and facilities will operate under Essential Operating Conditions on Friday, Jan. 21. This means the City is performing only essential functions (public safety and public infrastructure), and offices and facilities are not open for business. Please stay tuned for further changes.

Cancellations and Closings as of 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2022

Parks & Recreation

  • There will be no before- or after-school programs on Friday, Jan. 21.
  • High school swim tonight, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 are cancelled at recreation centers.
  • There will be no youth basketball programs Friday, Jan. 21 or Saturday, Jan. 22.
  • Mount Trashmore Park and Little Island Park will be closed Saturday, Jan. 22.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center

  • The whale watching tours scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 are cancelled.
  • The Adventure Park will be closed Jan. 21-22.

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

  • The VBACAC closed this evening at 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Courts

  • The Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court and clerk's offices will be closed Friday, Jan. 21.

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

  • VBDPH will be closed Friday, Jan. 21.

Virginia Beach Sports Center

  • The Virginia Beach Sports Center will close this evening at 9 p.m. and reopen Saturday, Jan. 22.

Virginia Beach Visitor Information Center

  • The Visitor Information Center at 2100 Parks Ave. will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Waste Management Operations

  • Currently there are no changes to the collection schedule. Any delay of collection on Friday, Jan. 21, will depend upon road conditions. If the storm interrupts residential waste collection on Friday, it most likely will be picked up on the following Monday, Jan. 24. Regardless, collections will resume as soon as conditions allow. Please put your can out by the curb as usual and leave it there — crews will get to it as soon as possible.
  • The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center may close due to weather conditions. Residents can call (757) 385-1980 for Landfill closure information.

Homeless Outreach

The Homeless Outreach Team went out into the community yesterday and this morning to assess the needs of the unsheltered homeless population and provide resources, such as blankets, gloves, handwarmers, bottled water, etc. Homeless Outreach, in partnership with Human Services, connected unsheltered individuals and families to non-congregate shelter ahead of the storm.

Hampton Roads Transit has announced that it will end transit services early on Friday, Jan. 21. The first scheduled trip after 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 on all local routes will be the last trip of the evening. On Saturday, Jan. 22, HRT will implement its Snow Routes service place. For more information or to learn when service will resume, please visit gohrt.com or call 757-222-6100.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

# # #

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads Transit#Public Infrastructure#Waste Management#Emergency Preparedness#Inclement Weather#Extreme Weather#Vbtv#Parks Recreation#Virginia Beach Courts#General District Court
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

152
Followers
504
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy