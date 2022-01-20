The Stage Karaoke Bar Officially Opens The Mic Friday

Written by Weisi and Trae Basore. Photos by Philip Thomas/Novo Studio. A neighborhood restaurant where you can curate your own dining experience, Bar Cleeta is helmed by a husband and wife team Trae & Weisi Basore. The dinner menu is hyper-seasonal, meaning Chef Trae - an Arkansas native - is focused on following the farmer, the produce, and the micro rather than the macro with weather. The menu is not overhauled every calendar season but rather one or two dishes at a time depending on the growing circumstances. It also merges metropolitan-style dining with global and Southern influences, where locals and transplants alike can enjoy our cuisine and dine in an obliging atmosphere.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO