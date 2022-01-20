ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Everett firefighters rescue two in early morning apartment fire

Everett, Washington
Everett, Washington
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThdO1_0drQ6PfR00

EVERETT, WA – Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Everett firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire in North Everett at the Riverdale Apartments – 1810 Chestnut St. Early reports to 911 indicated the fire alarms were sounding, smoke and flames were seen on the second floor, and people were trapped.

Arriving fire crews found a working fire at a second-story end unit with residents trapped in a back bedroom. The crew from Engine 2 located the trapped occupants and deployed a ground ladder to rescue the residents. Both occupants were treated for smoke inhalation. A third person was injured by broken glass. All three were transported to Providence Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a family dog was rescued.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one unit. Two neighboring apartment units suffered smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross responded to help the residents who were displaced by the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

The fire is under investigation by the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office. During the preliminary investigation, fire inspectors noted the door to the bedroom where the two residents were rescued was closed. Everett Fire Marshal, Kurtis Brown, stated “the closed bedroom door provided protection for the residents by isolating the fire’s flow, reducing room temperatures, and keeping carbon monoxide levels down. The action of keeping the door closed to the bedroom provided valuable time for the occupants to be safely rescued by the firefighters.”

Everett Fire encourages people to keep doors closed when they go to sleep and close doors during fires. The potential safety effects of a closed door during a fire include the following:

  • Lives are saved!
  • Reduced smoke in the closed room.
  • Reduced temperature in the closed room
  • Reduced fire damage in the closed room.
  • Increased survivability in the closed room.
  • Increased escape times in the closed room.

As with this fire, make sure your fire and smoke alarms are working properly and have a fire escape plan for you and your family.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everett, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Everett, WA
Accidents
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Fire Alarms#Dog#The American Red Cross#Everett Fire Marshal
Everett, Washington

Everett, Washington

46
Followers
323
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Everett is the county seat of and the largest city in Snohomish County, Washington, United States. It is 25 miles (40 km) north of Seattle and is one of the main cities in the metropolitan area and the Puget Sound region. Everett is the seventh-largest city in the state by population, with 103,019 residents at the 2010 census. The city is primarily situated on a peninsula at the mouth of the Snohomish River along Port Gardner Bay, an inlet of Possession Sound (itself part of Puget Sound), and extends to the south and west.

Comments / 0

Community Policy