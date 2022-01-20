ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson clears concussion protocol, OK to play Saturday

 2 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will have their top pass-rusher available for Saturday’s playoff game. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson successfully cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Tennessee Titans in the teams’ AFC divisional-round playoff game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. “He’s been...

NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
