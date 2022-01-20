ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Chamber State of the City address will be offered via Zoom

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that those wanting to attend the State of the City Breakfast, but might be hesitant due to...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Clennan says a study for stormwater fees is a good idea

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — At the request of the city council the issue of stormwater utility rates will be addressed during a special study session. The fee has been in place since 2016 to help fund flood control and storm sewer infrastructure projects. Brian Clennan with Hutchinson Public Works thinks that an assessment of the city fees is a good idea.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

COVID-19 mass testing site in Pratt Friday

PRATT — The Kansas National Guard is assisting Pratt County to operate a COVID-19 mass testing site at the Pratt Community Center at 619 North Main in Pratt on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be Antigen Nasal Swab tests available with 15 to 30 minute results.
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

Battle of the Badges kicks off Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Red Cross Battle of the Badges blood drive kicks off on Monday in Hutchinson. The drive is a friendly competition between local law enforcement and the fire department to collect as many blood donors as possible. This year's drive is especially important because of the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson County flags at half-staff Thursday

TOPEKA – In accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Governor Laura Kelly orders flags throughout McPherson County to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in honor of McPherson Emergency Medical Technician, Randall Willems, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Northbound lanes of Woodie Seat closed at Avenue A

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Another area of the Woodie Seat Freeway is closed due to a failure in the roadway. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the northbound lanes are closed from Avenue A to Avenue F due to a bridge approach failure at the bridge across Avenue B. The city...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy