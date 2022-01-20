ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

ICEYE US in Irvine Gets Intelligence Agency Satellite Contract

By Kevin Costelloe
Orange County Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrvine-based satellite company ICEYE US said it has received a contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to participate in an evaluation program with the U.S. intelligence agency....

www.ocbj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
Space.com

Atlas V rocket launches 2 surveillance satellites for US Space Force

A powerful United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket launched two "neighborhood watch" satellites for the United States Space Force on Friday (Jan. 21). The Atlas V lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) Friday, carrying two identical Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites to orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Irvine, CA
Business
Irvine, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
C4ISR & Networks

National Reconnaissance Office awards five contracts for commercial satellite radar capabilities

WASHINGTON – The National Reconnaissance Office has issued contracts to five synthetic aperture radar satellite operators as the intelligence agency continues to look at how these commercial capabilities can be integrated into its missions. The five companies receiving contracts are Airbus U.S., Capella Space, ICEYE U.S., PredaSAR and Umbra....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Kacific waiting for Tongan contract activation to supply satellite services post-eruption

In 2019 after the Tonga cable suffered a pair of cuts and experienced 12-day outage, the archipelago signed a 15-year deal with Kacific for satellite connectivity. However, that deal is currently sitting in arbitration in Singapore and has never been activated. Consequently, the satellite connectivity provider has yet to supply the nation after a volcano erupted on Saturday and cut the Tonga subsea cable system in two places.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

UK Space Agency Funds Development of New Laser-Based Satellite Communications System

The UK Space Agency has awarded almost £650,000 to Northumbria University to continue world-leading work to develop the first commercially available laser-based inter-satellite communications system. Currently satellites use radio frequency to transmit data, but this is limited in terms of speed, capacity, and data security. However, researchers at Northumbria...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intelligence Agency#Anywhere On Earth#Iceye Us#Nro#The Business Journal
Defense One

The US and China Could Soon Be In Race For Nuclear-Powered Satellites

If future U.S. satellites are to dodge incoming Russian or Chinese fire, they’ll need better ways to move around than today’s fuel-intensive thrusters. That’s why the Pentagon is looking into nuclear-powered propulsion. While leaders at the Space Force and the Pentagon Research and Development office remain publicly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
prweek.com

Government-owned research institute hands agency three-year PR contract

The National Physical Laboratory – part of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) – has awarded the £144,000 contract to Spreckley after a tender process involving seven agencies. Spreckley will work on media relations for the national metrology institute, which provides the UK’s primary...
BUSINESS
Space.com

New NASA chief scientist pledges a plan to renew agency's Earth satellite fleet

NASA's newly appointed science and Earth science lead says there is "more to plan" when it comes to figuring out next priorities for the agency's aging satellite fleet. Katherine Calvin is the first NASA chief scientist to also act as the agency's senior climate advisor, a role created in February 2021. Calvin is serving in the roles under a temporary assignment from her long-time base at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's Joint Global Change Research Institute. Calvin comes to the agency as NASA works to implement a new Earth System Observatory, first announced in May 2021. The program intends to send a set of Earth-focused missions to space to document climate change and facilitate responding to the crisis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KEYT

US military links prolific hacking group to Iranian intelligence

The US military’s Cyber Command on Wednesday detailed multiple hacking tools that officials say Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security has used against computer networks “around the world.”. It’s the first time, according to a command spokesperson, that the US government has explicitly connected Iran’s intelligence ministry...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Agency Addresses Hypersonic Vehicle Detection, Satellite Survivability

The Space Development Agency will be fielding satellites that will provide eyes-on capability to detect maneuverable hypersonic glide vehicles during flight, and those satellites will be affordable and prolific, the SDA director said. Speaking today at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' Schriever Spacepower Forum, Derek Tournear said satellites in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spectrumnews1.com

Intelligence agencies release joint advisory on protecting against Russian hacking

Three top federal intelligence agencies on Tuesday issued a joint advisory to help protect against, identify and mitigate Russian cyber attacks. The overview, published by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency, aims to offer those operating critical infrastructure tips to “improve their functional resilience by reducing the risk of compromise or severe business degradation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
martechseries.com

Cellebrite Wins Significant Open-Source Intelligence Solutions Customer Contract

New deal reinforces Cellebrite’s market leadership as law enforcement organizations preferred end-to-end technology partner to modernize their entire investigative workflow. Cellebrite, a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, announced that it has won a significant Open-Source Intelligence (“OSINT”) customer contract following the Company’s acquisition of Digital Clues in November 2021. The new customer contract is a multi-year contract with initial value of US$1.5 million for the first year and is the most noteworthy SaaS deal for Cellebrite to date.
BUSINESS
Defense One

Intelligence Agency Looks to Mix Cleared, Uncleared Workers

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is imagining a hybrid work environment that supports uncleared workers and visitors while trying to make space for unanticipated needs, the agency's CIO said. Mark Andress, the CIO for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, said modernizing the IT infrastructure for its St. Louis campus is a priority...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Meta: Facebook owner wants to build ‘the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world’

Meta says it wants to build the most powerful artificial intelligence supercomputer in the world.The Facebook owner has already designed and built what it calls the AI Research SuperCluster, or RSC, which it says is among the fastest AI supercomputers in the world.It hopes to top that league by mid-2022, it said, in what would be a major step towards increasing its artificial intelligence capabilities.That is partly focused on the metaverse, which Meta has staked its future on. With that new technology, “AI-driven applications and products will play an important role”, it said in its announcement.The RSC is being used...
TECHNOLOGY
smallbiztrends.com

How to Get Government Contracts

Learning how to get government contracts on local, state and federal levels is good for your small business. Small businesses prefer these contracts because they pay well. For example, the average federal contractor made over $100,000 a year in 2017. Plus, federal contracts can fit in with your other projects...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy