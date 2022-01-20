3A, Low Porosity, Medium Density, Coarse Width Products

For as long as I can remember, I’ve thought of myself as a messy person. It’s not something I’m proud of, but change never felt feasible either. When I was a kid, my parents would try every trick in the book to get me to clean my room, but the never-ending pile of Barbies and dirty clothes and crayons sprawled out on my floor felt insurmountable, and eventually, they would give up. In adulthood, my own mess-shame was enough to get me to clean my house before guests came over, but it was never something I could be consistent with, and the clean-up process itself was fraught with anxiety. I’ve always been jealous of people who could just clean up—like it was so simple. Like it was something they just instinctively knew how to do.

