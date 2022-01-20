ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIGC president Gravina sorry Insigne leaving Napoli for Toronto

By Carlos Volcano
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIGC president Gabriele Gravina admits there's disappointment seeing Lorenzo Insigne sign for Toronto FC. Insigne will move to the MLS when his Napoli contract expires in June. "I was...

Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Fire acquire Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union, filling a big need at striker. But more moves are needed if they want Ezra Hendrickson’s ‘progressive possession’ to be successful.

The Chicago Fire kick off their new season in a little more than a month with plenty of work to be done if they hope to reach the Major League Soccer playoffs for the first time since 2017. But one of those needs might have been addressed. The Fire on Saturday acquired Polish striker Kacper Przybyłko from the Philadelphia Union for $1.15 million in allocation money split over two years. ...
MLS
Lorenzo Insigne
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

FIGC president Gravina: Mancini future must be decided together

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina admits Italy coach Roberto Mancini's future is up in the air. While winning the Euros last year, Italy face a play-off in March to reach the World Cup. Should they fail, Mancini's job could be under threat. “That's something we will decide together," said Gravina. “However,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

FIGC chief promoting an idea that would revolutionize Serie A

After 22 rounds of Serie A, Juventus are lingering in fifth place with their Scudetto hopes all but gone. Max Allegri’s men are now pushing for a top four finish that would spare them the blushes of missing out on Champions League football next season. But imagine if a...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte: Late wins building team spirit

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is delighted with the team spirit being generated amongst the players. Conte is trying to squeeze every last drop out of his current group and believes last-gasp wins like the one at Leicester, when they scored twice in injury time, and Watford will help. "In these...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Boston

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget Named To USMNT Roster For World Cup Qualifying Matches

BOSTON (CBS) — Before they play their first game together for New England, Revolution teammates Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget will hit the pitch for the United States Men’s National Team. On Friday, both players were named to the USMNT roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. The duo has been training with the national team this month in U.S. Soccer’s January Preparation Camp, and will remain with the Stars and Stripes for a trio of qualifying matches. First, they’ll take on El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, January 27, followed by a match against Canada in Hamilton, Ontario...
MLS
Tribal Football

Prem trio targeting Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez

A raft of Premier League clubs are targeting Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez. The Mexico international has been with Ajax for the past three years and his form has attracted interest from England. Football Insider says Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are all watching Edson. And knowing the interest, Edson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte hopes Spurs can learn from losses and get the better of Blues

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants his side to learn from their recent Carabao Cup defeats to Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash.Spurs were beaten 3-0 on aggregate by their London rivals in the semi-final earlier this month as the gulf in class between the two teams was laid bare.It was after the 2-0 first leg at Stamford Bridge – where Spurs return on Sunday afternoon – that Conte said his side could not be compared to Chelsea and that they were a team in “the middle”.But Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Conte while Chelsea have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool plan hostile raid for Celtic youngster Ben Doak

Celtic youngster Ben Doak is attracting Premier League interest. The Daily Record says Liverpool 'want' Doak. Doak has yet to sign professional terms with Celtic and Liverpool are reportedly keen to see if they can sign the 16-year-old on training compensation. The teenager defender has been a regular starter for...
PREMIER LEAGUE

