HoYeon Jung skyrocketed to international fame last year for her starring role in Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Now, the actress has become one to watch in the fashion world—though she’s been there for quite some time. As a model in the mid-2010s, Jung was instantly recognizable from her trademark red hair. The bold styling move established her as a sleek runway presence for brands such as Louis Vuitton. While off the runways, Jung made versatile staples like classic outerwear, distressed jeans and colorful tops her go-to pieces, mixing them together with a nonchalant ease. In more recent formal moments, she’s used the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO