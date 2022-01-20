ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Futuristic “Air-Yacht” to Sail the Sky and Sea

By Carly Sisson
soundingsonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sleek, futuristic sky yacht may soon become the transportation method of choice for a German businessman, who teamed up with Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini to design the 500-foot vessel. Propulsion on the yacht will be eight counter-rotating electric engines powered...

www.soundingsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Epic 360-Foot Megayacht Concept Has an Infinity Pool Bigger Than Most Day Boats

Asquared Naval Design’s new megayacht concept Fluyt may share the same name as the Dutch sailing vessels of the 16th century, but it’s one radically futuristic ship. Spanning 360 feet from tip to tail, the beautiful behemoth pushes the envelope when it comes to design, propulsion and amenities. It comes just one year after the fledgling British firm—not to be confused with Asquared Engineering, which also does some work on superyachts—revealed an equally disruptive superyacht concept called Cube. Fluyt is replete with long, flowing lines and a sharp, pointed bow that together create a unique tear-drop silhouette. Sporting a steel hull and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Baltic sailing yacht Liara joins the market

The award-winning 34 metre Baltic sailing yacht Liara has been listed for sale with Fraser for the first time. Liara was delivered in 2019 and was the first Malcolm McKeon-designed sailing yacht to be built by Finnish shipyard Baltic Yachts. She was commissioned for an experienced sailing yacht owner who wanted to sail the world as well as participate in races.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Windship Trident sailing yacht Elton joins the market

The 31.7 metre Windship sailing yacht Elton has been listed for sale with Jack Gradus at Ocean Independence. Constructed in GRP with a carbon mast and boom, Elton was delivered by Windship Trident in 1992. Her sloop-rigged design was penned by Bill Tripp and paired with classic-inspired interiors by Donald Starkey, finished with rich wood panelling and pastel-coloured soft furnishings.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Sail#Vehicles#German#Italian#Propulsion
boatinternational.com

$10.6M price drop on Feadship motor yacht Sea Owl

The mighty 62 metre motor yacht Sea Owl, listed for sale by Kevin Merrigan and Wes Sanford at Northrop & Johnson, has received a price drop of $10,603,375. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Feadship to Lloyds class with naval architecture by De Voogt, she was delivered in 2013 and is now on the market for the first time.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
charterworld.com

Experience the Alaska charter grounds with luxury sailing yacht KAORI

This summer, immerse yourself in the expansive pristine wilderness of the Alaska charter grounds and make time for leisure aboard 38.1m/125ft sailing yacht KAORI. Built in 1993 and refitted in 2020, this traditional-looking and graceful sailing yacht have all the modern conveniences, including a great choice of water toys for exploring above and below the water, plus a Jacuzzi up on the flybridge. Sail past the cold and mesmerising Glacier Bay while dining alfresco, the sound of calving glaciers in the backdrop. Kayak close to the shores, go Scuba diving and return onboard to warm up on the sunbeds or within the timeless salons.
ALASKA STATE
charterworld.com

37m sailing yacht A SULANA offering 15% discount in the Caribbean

Take in the Caribbean sunshine this February aboard the 37m Holland Jachbouw sailing yacht A SULANA and enjoy an additional 15% off the regular weekly rate for 7 or more days. Launched in 2006 and refitted in 2017, the interior styling is by John Munford, and her beautiful exterior architecture the work of well renowned Dixon Yacht Designs. A total of 5 professional crew take care of up to 6 charter guests, accommodated over 3 cabins, comprising 1 full beam master stateroom and 2 twin suites.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 85-Foot All-Aluminum Explorer Feels More Like an Industrial Loft—and That’s the Point

It’s rare to see a yacht that isn’t white. Or if the owner’s adventurous, navy. On the very rare occasion, maybe battleship gray. Arksen’s new 85-footer is breaking all the rules with a superstructure that retains its original shiny aluminum finish—actually, it’s first sanded, lacquered and then left exposed. That industrial look is becoming more common inside modern offices and even homes, but it’s the first for a yacht. That’s because the 85’s attempting to find a new type of owner, both through its look and design, as a yacht that appeals to a younger mindset, one that doesn’t mind a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

Perini Navi sailing yacht Norfolk Star for sale

The 37 metre Perini Navi sailing yacht Norfolk Star has been listed for sale by Burgess. Norfolk Star was built to ABS class by Italian yard Perini Navi and delivered in 1996. She received a refit in 2016 that included a full repaint and an engine room overhaul and was most recently refitted again in 2020.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Perini Navi sailing yacht Piropo IV sold and renamed Tamarita

The 46.5 metre sailing yacht Piropo IV has been sold with Levante Mare Yachts representing the seller and both Hargrave Yachts and Afroudakis Yachting introducing the buyer. The Perini Navi sailing yacht will now be renamed Tamarita. Built in steel and aluminium by Perini Navi to an in-house design and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

30m Nautor's Swan sailing yacht Virago sold

The 30.21 metre Nautor's Swan sailing yacht Virago, listed for sale with Northrop & Johnson, has been sold in-house with Bill Titus representing both the buyer and the seller. Built in GRP to a design by German Frers,Virago was commissioned for the chairman of Nautor's Swan and delivered in 2006 as the second hull in the Finnish shipyard's popular Swan 100S series. Today, she is offered for sale fresh from a $2.5 million refit in 2019.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Tested: Bugatti’s 1,578 HP Chiron Super Sport Is Like a Street-Going Learjet

So here it is: peak internal-combustion engine. Since Karl Benz built his Patent Motorwagen 135 years ago, carmakers have been refining and emboldening the gas-guzzling power plant that still propels most of our cars, but we’ve finally reached a tipping point. Automakers are announcing they’re ceasing the development of conventional engines in favor of hybrid and electric power trains, even setting dates by which they’ll no longer offer the former at all. Bugatti is no exception. Now with a majority of it controlled by supercar and EV-tech start-up Rimac, the French marque will go hybrid for its next all-new model,...
CARS
The Independent

This battery-powered plane is the world’s fastest electric vehicle

Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation electric plane has been named the world’s fastest electric vehicle after speed records were officially recognised.The company submitted its data to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) in November, and it has now been confirmed.The battery-powered plane flew at 345mph in November, reaching a top speed of 387mph during its test flights and smashing previous records.It also climbed 3,000 metres in 202 seconds.Pilot Phill O’Dell, who manned the aircraft, called the record-breaking flight “the highlight of my career” and a “momentous occasion”." width="500">The Spirit of Innovation’s battery contains 6,480 cells, providing enough power to charge 7,500 phones.It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy