Northgate students design winners in fashion class

This week, host Karen Han talks to fashion designer Jasmine Chong whom you might know from the reality TV show Making the Cut. Before founding her own label, Jasmine worked for some of the most influential names in fashion. In the interview, Jasmine explains the profound influence her fashion designer mother has had on her life, creative outlook, and career.
Digital fashion: The online appearance of the metaverse’s denizens is becoming a big deal. Next-generation fashion is taking a quantum leap forward. Written in collaboration with London C Edwards. Forget what you traditionally believed to be fashion. There are now digital-only fashion houses, ready to meet the fashion wants...
Student of the Year winners for the Natchitoches Parish School District for the 2021-2022 school year were chosen on Jan. 12. They are Peyton Helaire (5th grade-Natchitoches Magnet), Bryan Chen (8th grade-Natchitoches Magnet), and Anna Catherine Coleman (12th grade-Natchitoches Central High School). Nominees for 5th grade included:. Genesis Conday- East...
I don’t think there’s nothing more impressive when being a business owner or branding yourself then letting the world know that your self made. Just the fact of the idea of knowing you made this happen all by yourself with blood, sweat and tears without giving up you and becoming exactly who you were striving to be. I’m all about giving somebody credit when credit is most definitely due. We have to give each other our flowers while we’re still here and the always talented Bee Gaines, oh my goodness Central Texas, we were not ready for her at all!
One of the best ways to learn about robots is to build one. On Jan. 12, seventh grade Design and Modeling students surrounded a small, indoor competition area at North Buncombe Middle School where small robots competed in a soccer-like game. The students designed, built, and programmed the robots with creative ideas to gain a competitive edge. One robot featured a claw and was able to pick up and drop tennis balls. Other robots were closer to the ground and pushed the balls toward goals. Teams cheered for their robots and took turns operating wireless controllers as they attempted to maneuver around - or straight through - the competition.
BFA Fashion Design Sophomores began their Design Studio 2 class by studying the historical examples of shirts from different eras and origins to understand their functions, rituals, aesthetics and construction. Students are now entering the research stage based on these references and designing garments that reflect their own understanding of the shirt in contemporary fashion.
The importance of being well dressed was stressed to Dayanne Danier from an early age, so it’s only natural she ended up in fashion. She studied at the Massachusetts College of Art and worked her way up in the industry, holding positions at Perry Ellis and Phillips-Van Heusen. While...
The Jacobs Institute’s 2021 Winter Design Showcase returned for an in-person run as fall semester was wrapping up. The Dec. 8-10 showcase featured work from Jacobs Institute courses, student clubs, and the recipients of Innovation Catalyst grants. This year, for the first time, the showcase also included a day focused on projects from students in the new Master of Design (MDes) program.
ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts students explored fashion’s future during its inaugural Wearable Technology show. Fledgling designers like senior Angelina Molina were asked, “What do you think fashion will look like after COVID?”. “Basically, for the technology class, we really look a little into...
"How Designers Think": Winners of the German Design Awards 2022. The German Design Awards have been presented by the German Design Council for the tenth time. The internationally renowned prizes are awarded to companies whose pioneering products and projects stand out in the categories of “Excellent Product Design”, “Excellent Communications Design” and “Excellent Architecture”. In addition to the “Winner” and “Special Mention” awards, the jury gave out a total of 81 “Gold” awards – the highest distinction of the German Design Awards.
Last November we asked our community to share their design skills with us, and you delivered! It is our pleasure to announce the top three designs submitted, which will be featured on apparel available for sale at Hitchcock Nature Center’s Loess Hills Lodge later this spring. Congrats to:. Holly...
BFA Fashion Design Senior students visiting Laurel Parker Book atelier in the Fondation Fiminco contemporary art complex. Laurel Parker will lead four bookbinding workshops in the Spring of 2022 for the senior students during the development of their Thesis portfolios in connection to their Portfolio Development course. For more information...
Gather your friends and join Maribel Herrera in creating a beautiful Valentine-themed bouquet at the John D. Spreckels Center on Wednesday, February 2 at 3pm. Spending time together while designing […]
James Concannon claims that he never signed a release for a jacket Antoni Porowski wore on the show and which Lego recreated in a 2021 set.
MSCHF, per its name, is back with more ludicrous products. For its 67th drop, the Brooklyn-based brand has prepared a collection of “ONLYBAGS,” offering everyone a small taste of retail therapy. The capsule includes 12 retail shopping bags, sans merchandise, from designer brands like Fendi, Hermès, Burberry, and...
Fifth grade students from Western Elementary School told Coweta County Board of Education members about their math studies at the board’s January meeting. To practice decimals, fractions and reasoning skills, students in Kelly Brown’s class participated in a “Wild Card Experience,” comparing prices, calculating portions and budgeting for homemade snack mix.
BUCKHANNON — One of Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School’s own, Channing Gillum, age 13, was selected as one of the winners of an international contest by the television show “The Fashion Hero.” The eighth grader won by popular online vote to enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to Sun City, Africa in February.
The new agriculture class taught by Timothy Salow is attracting the attention of those with a green thumb. Agriculutre, meaning a practice involving farming, tending to animals, and such related matters, is important in our community. “I decided to teach agriculture for two reasons,” Salow said. “First, I love agriculture...
Classes for the spring semester began Jan. 10 and despite the continued obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are ready to get started. That includes Justus Lopresto-Jackson, a sophomore computer information technology major. Lopresto-Jackson said it was nice to get back into the swing of things. “First day of classes...
Students started a petition demanding Northwestern extend virtual classes beyond Wildcat Wellness, one week after the University reported its highest number of positive COVID-19 cases. The University plans to resume in-person activities Tuesday. The petition has more than 50 signatures as of Jan. 13 from both undergraduate and graduate students,...
