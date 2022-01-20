Northgate students design winners in fashion class

I don’t think there’s nothing more impressive when being a business owner or branding yourself then letting the world know that your self made. Just the fact of the idea of knowing you made this happen all by yourself with blood, sweat and tears without giving up you and becoming exactly who you were striving to be. I’m all about giving somebody credit when credit is most definitely due. We have to give each other our flowers while we’re still here and the always talented Bee Gaines, oh my goodness Central Texas, we were not ready for her at all!

TEMPLE, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO