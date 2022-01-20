ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) probable Friday for Portland

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is probable to play Friday versus...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Smith Jr.
Person
Anfernee Simons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Trail Blazers#The Boston Celtics#Numberfire#Dsj#Fanduel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Referee cites ‘egregiousness of the profanity’ for ejection of Heat’s Jimmy Butler

The problem for the Miami Heat this season isn’t necessarily the technical fouls. It’s the ones that come in pairs, particularly against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two weeks ago, it was point guard Kyle Lowry called for two first-half technical fouls and ejected in Portland. Wednesday night, it was consecutive technical fouls on forward Jimmy Butler that led to his first-half ejection at FTX ...
NBA
CBS LA

Russell Westbrook Benched In Final Minutes Of Lakers Loss To Pacers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The drama surrounding the struggling Los Angeles Lakers continued Wednesday night when embattled head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to bench star Russell Westbrook during crunch time of the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Russell Westbrook of the Lakers reacts to his three pointer in front of Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Vogel sat the 33-year-old Westbrook for the final four minutes of the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-104 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena. He was subbed...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy