County by County (1/20/2022)

A fire burning in California shut down part of Highway 1 and forced evacuations. As of Saturday night, it had grown to 1,050 acres, and was 20% contained, according to Cal Fire. The blaze — called the Colorado Fire — began around 7:30 p.m. Friday near Palo Colorado Road in...
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia will face severe economic sanctions if it installs a puppet regime in Ukraine, a senior UK minister said on Sunday after Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader there. Britain made the accusation late on Saturday, also saying Russian intelligence...
NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment came from an immigrant family and grew up in a community with strained police relations, but joined the force to make a difference in the “chaotic city,” he once wrote.
The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday, a day after the pickup collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway, authorities said. Several monkeys...
Regina King's 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed Saturday morning. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the statement read. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time."
A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
