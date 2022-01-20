ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our View: We need more like him

The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago
Clyde Bellecourt, who died on Jan. 11, was a leader in the American Indian Movement. Jim Wells/AP Photo

Clyde Bellecourt’s death on Jan. 11 is a reminder of one of the most transformative periods in the second half of the 20th century.

The American Indian Movement of the 1970s followed the Black Power movement of the 1960s. Each of those cultural-political events confronted the nation with a profound change in the self regard of African Americans and Native Americans.

Here around the mouth of the Columbia River, this struggle remains particularly relevant today as members of the Chinook Indian Nation and the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes pursue formal federal recognition of their existence. Such status would bring a variety of economic and social benefits — including to nontribal neighbors. But it would be most important as a form of tangible acknowledgement of the continuity of this ancient civilization in our midst.

Bellecourt, a founder of AIM, led a life that was at times violent. It was full of confrontation. And it concluded with a personal transformation toward education and spiritual healing.

Consider this: It was not until 1924 under President Calvin Coolidge that Native Americans were granted U.S. citizenship. Less than a century ago, the people who originally settled in America more than 10,000 years before the Egyptian pyramids were built weren’t considered to be true Americans. They weren’t even “second-class citizens.” Astounding and infuriating.

Like other leaders of oppressed minorities, Bellecourt had a way of summing up the moment with piercing prose. In its obituary, the New York Times quoted Bellecourt saying: “We are the landlords of the country, it is the end of the month, the rent is due, and AIM is going to collect.”

Bellecourt pushed athletic teams to change their names — notably the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians. Making the argument for that, he said: “We’re trying to convince people we’re human beings and not mascots. They’re making fools of themselves and of us in the process.”

In the Pacific Northwest, empowerment of Native Americans has been key to advancing priorities that benefit everyone. For example, expertise and advocacy on behalf of salmon restoration helps not only tribal fishermen but everyone who cares about these iconic species. The high-quality environment required by salmon may also be what humans need to prosper during the troubled century that lies ahead.

Whenever the cultural ground shifts in America, there is discomfort among the white majority. But just as Martin Luther King Jr. liberated the South from a debilitating way of life, Bellecourt was instrumental in giving one of our nation’s most oppressed minorities a revival of their culture and ancient values.

Today, far too many Native American people remain mired in poverty. The woefully neglected tragedy of murdered and missing Indigenous women deserves to spark a national crisis of conscience. We should all seek out native voices for potential answers for what ails the world, but too often they go unheard.

Bellecourt was a sharp thorn. We need more like him.

The Stockton Record

The rise of the religiously unaffiliated: Is increasing secularization of US a good trend?

In a recent Pew Research survey on religious identification, almost 30% of Americans now identify with no religion, an increase of 10 percentage points from 10 years ago. Christians still constitute the majority of the U.S. population at 63%, but this number was 75% just 10 years prior.   Is the increasing secularization of the U.S. a good trend?   ...
RELIGION
The Independent

Smaller crowd than expected protests vaccine mandates in Washington DC

A smaller crowd than expected arrived in Washington DC to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. A permit issued by the National Park Service revealed that the rally organisers thought that as many as 20,000 people would attend, but The Washington Post estimated that a group of several thousand had made it to the National Mall by Sunday afternoon. The group of mostly unmasked protesters gathered in a city that has instituted both mask and vaccine mandates to protest measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 865,000 Americans to date. The seven-day average of new...
PROTESTS
Gatesville Messenger

We need to hold our political candidates to higher standards

I was an impressionable youth during the space race. It was a time unlike any other period I have experienced in my lifetime. Americans were fascinated and united in their goal to reach the moon and to do so before anyone else. The space race was a testimony to our...
ELECTIONS
Grand Haven Tribune

We need the truth about what’s in our food

Consumers have a right to know what’s in the food they buy, and the labels on grocery products convey important information. Although genetically modified food is healthy and safe, we respect that some people prefer to avoid it, and they should be able to see on a label what’s modified and what remains as nature intended.
FOOD SAFETY
