Our View: We need more like him

Clyde Bellecourt, who died on Jan. 11, was a leader in the American Indian Movement. Jim Wells/AP Photo

Clyde Bellecourt’s death on Jan. 11 is a reminder of one of the most transformative periods in the second half of the 20th century.

The American Indian Movement of the 1970s followed the Black Power movement of the 1960s. Each of those cultural-political events confronted the nation with a profound change in the self regard of African Americans and Native Americans.

Here around the mouth of the Columbia River, this struggle remains particularly relevant today as members of the Chinook Indian Nation and the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes pursue formal federal recognition of their existence. Such status would bring a variety of economic and social benefits — including to nontribal neighbors. But it would be most important as a form of tangible acknowledgement of the continuity of this ancient civilization in our midst.

Bellecourt, a founder of AIM, led a life that was at times violent. It was full of confrontation. And it concluded with a personal transformation toward education and spiritual healing.

Consider this: It was not until 1924 under President Calvin Coolidge that Native Americans were granted U.S. citizenship. Less than a century ago, the people who originally settled in America more than 10,000 years before the Egyptian pyramids were built weren’t considered to be true Americans. They weren’t even “second-class citizens.” Astounding and infuriating.

Like other leaders of oppressed minorities, Bellecourt had a way of summing up the moment with piercing prose. In its obituary, the New York Times quoted Bellecourt saying: “We are the landlords of the country, it is the end of the month, the rent is due, and AIM is going to collect.”

Bellecourt pushed athletic teams to change their names — notably the Washington Redskins and the Cleveland Indians. Making the argument for that, he said: “We’re trying to convince people we’re human beings and not mascots. They’re making fools of themselves and of us in the process.”

In the Pacific Northwest, empowerment of Native Americans has been key to advancing priorities that benefit everyone. For example, expertise and advocacy on behalf of salmon restoration helps not only tribal fishermen but everyone who cares about these iconic species. The high-quality environment required by salmon may also be what humans need to prosper during the troubled century that lies ahead.

Whenever the cultural ground shifts in America, there is discomfort among the white majority. But just as Martin Luther King Jr. liberated the South from a debilitating way of life, Bellecourt was instrumental in giving one of our nation’s most oppressed minorities a revival of their culture and ancient values.

Today, far too many Native American people remain mired in poverty. The woefully neglected tragedy of murdered and missing Indigenous women deserves to spark a national crisis of conscience. We should all seek out native voices for potential answers for what ails the world, but too often they go unheard.

Bellecourt was a sharp thorn. We need more like him.