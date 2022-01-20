David Fincher’s Panic Room is coming to 4K at last, plus Bagdad Cafe, Lupin the 3rd: Mystery of Mamo, Trekkies 25th & much more

David Fincher is surely one of the most consistently acclaimed filmmakers of his generation, with a seriously impressive number of films in his filmography that are widely revered as modern classics, and really none that are widely agreed to be bad, even if a few are very divisive. Even his much-maligned first feature, Alien 3, has undergone quite the reappraisal in the last decade or so, since the release of an alternate version that more closely resembles his original vision for the fraught film. If any one film stands out in his filmography as being unfairly overlooked or neglected, surely it is Panic Room, the 2002 thriller starring Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, and Forest Whitaker which he made between his much more popular Fight Club and Zodiac. It may not have been a massive hit when it came out, but it did respectably well, critically and commercially, and while it may be a relatively mainstream thriller by Fincher standards, rather than one of his darker or more stylized auteur outings, he unquestionably handles the material well, supported by an outstanding cast. Which makes it extremely bizarre that Panic Room is the one and only David Fincher film which has never seen a blu-ray release, despite HD masters existing for streaming and cable.

