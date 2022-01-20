ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

David Fincher’s Panic Room is coming to 4K at last, plus Bagdad Cafe, Lupin the 3rd: Mystery of Mamo, Trekkies 25th & much more

By Bill Hunt
thedigitalbits.com
 2 days ago

We’ve got a bunch of ground to cover today, including a TON of new and recent disc reviews, lots of 4K Ultra HD catalog and new release news, and some regular Blu-ray news as well. I’ve been so distracted over the last week or so, what with all of the major...

thedigitalbits.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Meat Loaf Shadowed David Fincher on ‘Fight Club’ for 10 Months, Helped Edit Movie

The second rule of “Fight Club”? There are never too many cooks in the kitchen, and definitely never enough Meat Loaf. The late “Bat Out of Hell” rocker, who died at age 74 on January 20, reportedly assisted director David Fincher in editing iconic film “Fight Club,” in which Meat Loaf starred as bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, first made his acting debut in 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and later went on to star in “Wayne’s World,” “Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny,” “Wishcraft,” and “Wishin’ and ‘Hopin’.” Yet “Fight Club”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moustapha Akkad
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
David Fincher
Person
Hal Ashby
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Matthew Vaughn
Person
Frank Capra
Person
Dario Argento
Person
Roger Nygard
Person
Mario Puzo
Person
Steven Spielberg
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

David Fincher's Overlooked Panic Room To Get UHD and Blu-ray Release

David Fincher is surely one of the most consistently acclaimed filmmakers of his generation, with a seriously impressive number of films in his filmography that are widely revered as modern classics, and really none that are widely agreed to be bad, even if a few are very divisive. Even his much-maligned first feature, Alien 3, has undergone quite the reappraisal in the last decade or so, since the release of an alternate version that more closely resembles his original vision for the fraught film. If any one film stands out in his filmography as being unfairly overlooked or neglected, surely it is Panic Room, the 2002 thriller starring Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart, and Forest Whitaker which he made between his much more popular Fight Club and Zodiac. It may not have been a massive hit when it came out, but it did respectably well, critically and commercially, and while it may be a relatively mainstream thriller by Fincher standards, rather than one of his darker or more stylized auteur outings, he unquestionably handles the material well, supported by an outstanding cast. Which makes it extremely bizarre that Panic Room is the one and only David Fincher film which has never seen a blu-ray release, despite HD masters existing for streaming and cable.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (Blu-ray Review)

The Jessica Company/Paramount Pictures (Imprint/Via Vision) [Editor’s Note: This is a REGION-FREE Blu-ray release.]. Despite having a release from a major studio, Let’s Scare Jessica to Death is one of those forgotten horror films that had a lousy home video life as it was mostly unavailable. Disappearing from the theaters after its release in 1971, it developed a minor cult following and is remembered as a particularly frightening theatrical experience by those who actually lined up to see it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagdad Cafe#Lupin Iii#Blu Ray Disc#4k Uhd#Trekkies 25th#K Ultra#Blu Ray News#The French Dispatch#20th Century Studios#Vinegar Syndrome#Paramount#Amazon Com
thedigitalbits.com

Antlers (Blu-ray Review)

Antlers is an effective if somewhat disjointed horror film that fuses Wendigo folklore into a story of familial dysfunction and abuse. The Native American myth of the Wendigo is a potent one: a malevolent spirit than can possess others and cause an insatiable hunger for human flesh. It's also a potent metaphor that's been used to represent different things in a variety of stories, but whether or not it's applicable to the core narrative of Antlers is a fair question.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Criterion reveals its April slate, plus Indicator comes to the US, and LOTS more new 2022 catalog 4K Ultra HD titles!

First things first today: The Criterion Collection has just announced their April Blu-ray and 4K release slate and—as always—it’s another great list of titles. Here’s some more great breaking news: Our friends at Powerhouse Films have just informed us that their outstanding Indicator label—which already delivers fantastic special edition Blu-ray titles to the UK and European market—is officially coming to the US!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Film in Works From Aardman/Netflix; ‘Chicken Run 2’ Cast and Title Unveiled

Details have finally emerged for the (very) long-awaited sequel to Aardman’s 2000 hit Chicken Run, still the most-successful stop-motion animation film 22 years after its release, plus a first-look image. First revealed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 and since swooped on by Netflix, the film is set to be entitled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, will land on the streamer in 2023, and, despite featuring the same characters as the first, has cast a mostly new lineup of voice stars. Replacing Mel Gibson as Rocky the heroic rooster is Zachary Levi (a recasting of the Gibson role became known in...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy