Toronto Maple Leafs superstar, Auston Matthews is the best pure goal-scorer in the NHL, but can he take home NHL’s most prestigious individual honor?. In their 104 year history, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had a number of Hall of Fame players, but they haven’t had an individual win the Hart Trophy since Ted Kennedy during the 1954-55 season. The funny thing about Kennedy winning the award that year was that the league gave it to him almost as a “thank you” and acknowledgment of such a great career and not because he had the best individual season that year.

