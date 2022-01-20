ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Who doesn’t love Betty White?”: Trisha Yearwood remembers a late legend, raises more than $38k for animals

Cover picture for the articleTrisha Yearwood recently tried her hand at the #BettyWhiteChallenge, with big results: Her fundraising drive in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday raised $38,000 in donations for her pet charity, Dottie’s Yard. “Who doesn’t love Betty White?” Trisha said during her online fundraiser....

Hello Magazine

Country star Trisha Yearwood raises over $35,000 for incredible project

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood has raised more than $36,000 for the #BettyWhiteChallenge on what would have been the late comedian's 100th birthday. Trisha joined forces with Dottie's Yard Fund which distributes funds to animal charities across the country, and talkshoplive, the leading live streaming online network, and matched donations up to $10,000 to bring in tens of thousands for charity in Betty's name.
Trisha Yearwood
Betty White
KBOE Radio

TRISHA YEARWOOD RAISES $24K FOR #BETTYWHITECHALLENGE IN 15 MINUTES

Trisha Yearwood was holding a virtual fundraiser in connection with #BettyWhiteChallenge, and she raised a lot of dough. The singer reached out to her fans via TalkShopLive to support the challenge, which asked folks to contribute animal rescue organizations across the country. Trisha was matching donations up to $10,000 but...
How to honor the late Betty White by supporting animals on the Suncoast

SARASOTA - The Betty White Challenge is letting fans honor the late star in a unique way by supporting her love of animals. “Betty White loved animals, so this global movement of honoring her 100th birthday, why don’t you make a donation to a shelter of your choice," said Humane Society of Sarasota County Director of Philanthropy, Autumn Steiner.
Betty White's longtime publicist remembers late TV icon

LOS ANGELES - To hear Jeff Witjas of APA tell it, the iconic Betty White was a dream client. Witjas represented the legend for two decades as her manager and publicist. I spoke with Witjas on Monday, January 17 on what would’ve been Betty's 100th birthday. White passed away...
The Betty White Challenge has raised more than $550K

The Betty White Challenge, created in memory of the late TV icon who passed away on December 31 at the age of 99, has been a smashing success, to say the least. The challenge, an online event set for January 17 — on what would’ve been the star’s 100th birthday — encourages people to donate $5 to animal rescue organizations in her name.
More than $60,000 donated to Forsyth County animal shelters in honor of Betty White

Forsyth County animal shelters collected more than $60,000 and hundreds of items in donations this past week thanks to area residents taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The social media challenge began shortly after Betty White’s passing on New Year’s Eve before the start of 2022. Knowing her love for animals, those participating across the nation pledged to donate at least $5 to their local animal shelters on Monday, Jan. 17 — what would have been White’s 100th birthday.
Trisha Yearwood’s Pet Charity Fundraiser Honoring Betty White Raises $24K in Record Time

Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. And as part of the Betty White Challenge, Trisha Yearwood went above and beyond. In order to celebrate what should have been a momentous occasion, fans and others have been making donations to animal shelters and other groups. Yearwood decided to get in on the action and use her platform to help raise a ridiculous amount of money in a little amount of time.
