ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

For the Love of Cheese Recipes

By Mary Subialka
minnesotamonthly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh, cheese. Savory, crumbly, creamy or meltingly oozy—it’s all good. I would have to say it tops my list of “desert-island food”—you know, something if you were stranded on a deserted island. Cheese. Do you love cheese? Maybe not desert-island list infatuation but enjoy? Whatever your level of amore, in honor...

www.minnesotamonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

This Recipe Forever Changed the Way I Make Grilled Cheese

Adriana Adarme’s blog, A Cozy Kitchen, is a longtime favorite of mine. Adriana is the queen of approachable cooking, and I’ve turned to her site countless times over the years for inspiration and guidance. Plus, she has great taste in music and one very adorable pup. In my...
RECIPES
The Independent

Can you make a Chinese takeaway at home in 10 minutes? We put it to the test

It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions start slipping.Maybe you wanted to eat more healthily or do more home cooking – but as we race through the month of January, ordering takeaways might be looking increasingly enticing.That’s why Kwoklyn Wan’s latest cookbook, 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway, couldn’t have come at a better time. If you are tempted to order dinner via an app, whipping up one of these meals will only take 10 minutes, and it will most likely be healthier than ordering in.But do the recipes really only take 10 minutes to make? And can you pack in...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gouda Cheese#Grilled Cheese#Blue Cheese#Beer Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Cantonese beef is the perfect midweek meal

This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. “A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.Beef and onion with mixed peppersServes: 2Ingredients:2 tbsp vegetable oil200g sliced onion200g sliced mixed peppers300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices2 tsp garlic purée2 tsp ginger purée1 tsp ground black pepperFor the sauce:250ml chicken stock1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)1 tbsp oyster sauce2 tsp cornflourMethod:1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to...
RECIPES
StyleCaster

HelloFresh Is Surprisingly Full of Insanely Delicious Veggie Meals—Here’s How to Order

I’ve been a vegetarian my entire life, so I understand the very real struggle that is finding and cooking delicious vegetarian recipes. And not just any old recipes, but ones that actually taste good and are also nutritious. Enter: HelloFresh, the meal kit delivery service you never knew you needed for delectable Veggie meals. Whether you’re a full-time vegetarian or simply want to have a nutritious start to the new year, HelloFresh has just what you need. I’m quite the HelloFresh veteran, since I’ve already ordered tons of boxes and tried a huge chunk of its Veggie recipes. These non-meat options...
FOOD & DRINKS
minnesotamonthly.com

Minnesota Legacy Brands: Abdallah Candies

From a candy store on the corner of Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis, Abdallah Candies has grown into a global brand while never losing sight of roots and tradition. In the early 1900s, Albert Abdallah came to Minnesota and recognized Uptown as a thriving area. It was there that he developed his recipes and grew a chocolate-covered legacy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Recipe: Learn How to Make Colombian Cheese Fritters Inspired by ‘Encanto’

Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto, arrived on Disney+ in time for the holidays!. If you and your family are looking for a new recipe to make at home while everyone’s on their winter break, then we found a tasty appetizer inspired by the film that you can whip up this week! We love sharing Disney recipes as often as we can, and this one is right up our alley.
RECIPES
selmasun.com

Recipe: Super Simple Broccoli Cheese Soup

Folks, I’ve always said that cooking delicious food doesn’t have to be complicated or difficult. Some of my favorite recipes are the ones that are super simple and call for only a few ingredients. The disadvantage to that is by using only a few ingredients, you might miss out on opportunities to add flavor. When that’s the case, you want to pick the most flavorful ingredients to make the dish even better.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy